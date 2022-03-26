Brechin aim for strong finish but Garry Wood admits it’s ‘unlikely’ they’ll be champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Brechin aim for strong finish but Garry Wood admits it’s ‘unlikely’ they’ll be champions

By Callum Law
March 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Brechin's Garry Wood, in red, is preparing to face Brora Rangers
Brechin's Garry Wood, in red, is preparing to face Brora Rangers

Garry Wood admits it’s unlikely Brechin City will be Breedon Highland League champions.

But the striker says the Hedgemen won’t be throwing in the towel in pursuit of the title.

Brechin are four points behind leaders Fraserburgh and three behind second-placed Buckie Thistle having played a game more than the top two.

But Andy Kirk’s charges have won their last seven league fixtures ahead of facing Brora Rangers at Glebe Park.

Wood said: “We know ourselves that it will take a miracle for Fraserburgh and Buckie to drop points in two or three games because they haven’t done that all season.

“It’s unlikely it will happen and we need to be realistic about that.

“But all we can do is worry about ourselves, we said a few weeks ago we wanted to win every game we had left.

“We’ve done that so far, we just need to keep picking up those wins and we’ll finish where we’ll finish.”

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell

Fourth-placed Brora were beaten by Fraserburgh in midweek and manager Craig Campbell is looking for a response from the Cattachs.

He added: “I’m not accepting falling down the league at this stage of the season.

“We have to finish as high as possible, so we want to win every game we have got left.

“We have tough games, we are away to Brechin and away to Rothes, with the Highland League Cup final to look forward to as well.

“We have got plenty to be playing for.”

