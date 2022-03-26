Brechin aim for strong finish but Garry Wood admits it’s ‘unlikely’ they’ll be champions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Garry Wood admits it’s unlikely Brechin City will be Breedon Highland League champions.

But the striker says the Hedgemen won’t be throwing in the towel in pursuit of the title.

Brechin are four points behind leaders Fraserburgh and three behind second-placed Buckie Thistle having played a game more than the top two.

But Andy Kirk’s charges have won their last seven league fixtures ahead of facing Brora Rangers at Glebe Park.

Wood said: “We know ourselves that it will take a miracle for Fraserburgh and Buckie to drop points in two or three games because they haven’t done that all season.

“It’s unlikely it will happen and we need to be realistic about that.

“But all we can do is worry about ourselves, we said a few weeks ago we wanted to win every game we had left.

“We’ve done that so far, we just need to keep picking up those wins and we’ll finish where we’ll finish.”

Fourth-placed Brora were beaten by Fraserburgh in midweek and manager Craig Campbell is looking for a response from the Cattachs.

He added: “I’m not accepting falling down the league at this stage of the season.

“We have to finish as high as possible, so we want to win every game we have got left.

“We have tough games, we are away to Brechin and away to Rothes, with the Highland League Cup final to look forward to as well.

“We have got plenty to be playing for.”