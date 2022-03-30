Andrew MacAskill doesn’t want title challengers Buckie to let up when they face Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle’s Andrew MacAskill is determined to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of Breedon Highland League title glory.

The Jags have won 21 successive league games to set a new record and face Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Despite that impressive run, Buckie still trail Fraserburgh by a point with four games remaining.

Midfielder MacAskill believes both clubs have had excellent seasons and accepts he and his team-mates may come up short in the title race.

But the 29-year-old is determined to push Fraserburgh all the way.

MacAskill said: “We have done all that we can over recent months. From the position we were in in October to get to where we are now is a great achievement in itself.

“Whatever happens from here, both teams have had great seasons. If Fraserburgh win it, we’ll be the first to congratulate them on that.

“You hope there might be a slip-up and we can capitalise on it, but Fraserburgh’s results are irrelevant unless we win our games.

“They could drop points, but we could drop points as well. All we can do is win our games and if it’s enough, brilliant. If it’s not, then that’s the way it goes.

“There can only be one winner and sometimes when there’s a winner it’s looked upon that everyone else haven’t had good seasons.

“But I think both Fraserburgh and ourselves have had brilliant seasons. Only one of us can win it and it’s in their hands.

“We’ll keep going and we’re at the stage now with four games left where every game is tricky.”

Can-Cans look for a response

Forres, who are 12th in the table, were defeated by Turriff United at the weekend and manager Steven MacDonald is looking for a response from his charges.

He said: “All that’s going through my mind is wanting to get over Saturday’s disappointment and looking to bounce back from that.

“That’s all I’m thinking about and looking for a reaction to that. I’m not too worried about who we’re playing – I’m wanting to get back to the standards we’ve set in games over the last wee while.

“I know what the boys can do and I feel we let ourselves down on Saturday.

“We’ve just got to show more consistency and when you face teams like Buckie it’s a great test.

“Buckie have had 21 wins in a row, but it’s got to come to an end at some stage and hopefully it can be against us.”

Fort William still believe

Meanwhile, Shadab Iftikhar retains the belief Fort William can get off the bottom of the league.

The Lochaber side face Keith at Kynoch Park, having fallen 13 points adrift on Saturday after defeat against Inverurie Locos while Strathspey and Turriff both won.

But defiant Fort boss Iftikhar said: “What hurt on Saturday was the performance we put in and to get no points from it was unbelievable.

“When you see your team develop as they have been over the last couple of weeks and you see that performance on Saturday, it gives me a lot of belief and a lot of hope.

“To go to Inverurie to put in an authoritative performance like that, it fills us with confidence and belief.

“I see the quality the lads have, the effort they put in and the desire they have and it’s very important to see that.

“How we didn’t get something from the game was crazy, but that’s football and we have to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t put happen again.”

Keith manager Craig Ewen added: “Fort William can still get off the bottom, but it’s at the point now where it’s getting down to the nitty gritty and every game is a cup final.

“They’ll be aiming to take three points and we’re under no illusions. They’ll be fired up and we’ll have to do our utmost to get anything from the game.

“We’ve had a couple of decent performances recently and hopefully we can build on that.”

‘The statement summed it up perfectly – you are not welcome at Highland League matches or anywhere in society’#HighlandLeagueWeekly episode 35 is out now. https://t.co/KueFCVt0Od pic.twitter.com/83SIMpi7Ge — P&J Sport (@PandJSport) March 29, 2022