Regularly watch Highland League Weekly and want to win £250? Take our survey and help shape next season’s coverage!

Are you a Breedon Highland League fan and regular viewer of the Press and Journal’s Highland League Weekly and Highland League Weekly EXTRA web shows?

We are running a survey – which takes five minutes to complete – seeking fans’ views on the near-50 episodes we’ve put out over the course of the 2021/22 season.

Highland League Weekly has been available every Monday since the start of the campaign with Big Game highlights, reaction, analysis from our panel and features on Highland League clubs – and the people who make them tick.

Meanwhile, Highland League Weekly EXTRA has seen us publish additional midweek highlights of some all-important fixtures as the campaign has ticked down to a conclusion.

We want viewers to help shape our planning for HLW next term and, as a thank you for taking part in the survey, you’ll be entered into a draw to win £250 (again, for just five minutes for your time).

Click here to access the survey: https://viewfinder.flexmr.net/oa/7c22aa

The survey closes on May 2.