Regularly watch Highland League Weekly and want to win £250? Take our survey and help shape next season’s coverage!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Regularly watch Highland League Weekly and want to win £250? Take our survey and help shape next season’s coverage!

By Ryan Cryle
April 12, 2022, 10:21 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:38 am
You could win £250 by taking our five-minute Highland League Weekly survey.
You could win £250 by taking our five-minute Highland League Weekly survey.

Are you a Breedon Highland League fan and regular viewer of the Press and Journal’s Highland League Weekly and Highland League Weekly EXTRA web shows?

We are running a survey – which takes five minutes to complete – seeking fans’ views on the near-50 episodes we’ve put out over the course of the 2021/22 season.

Highland League Weekly has been available every Monday since the start of the campaign with Big Game highlights, reaction, analysis from our panel and features on Highland League clubs – and the people who make them tick.

Meanwhile, Highland League Weekly EXTRA has seen us publish additional midweek highlights of some all-important fixtures as the campaign has ticked down to a conclusion.

We want viewers to help shape our planning for HLW next term and, as a thank you for taking part in the survey, you’ll be entered into a draw to win £250 (again, for just five minutes for your time).

Click here to access the survey: https://viewfinder.flexmr.net/oa/7c22aa

The survey closes on May 2.

 