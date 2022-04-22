Banks o’ Dee chief Brian Winton believes they’re ready to step up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Banks o’ Dee chief Brian Winton believes they’re ready to step up

By Callum Law
April 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Banks o' Dee president Brian Winton, right, reckons they are ready to make the step up into the Breedon Highland League.
Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton believes they are now ready to make the step up to the Breedon Highland League.

The North Region Junior champions take on Fort William tomorrow at Spain Park in the first leg of inaugural play-off at the foot of the Highland League.

Prior to the pyramid opening up Dee have previously been close to moving up from the Juniors.

The Aberdeen side applied to join the Highland League in 2009 but weren’t successful, while they were also mooted as a possible replacement for Cove Rangers following their promotion to the SPFL three years ago.

But Spain Park supremo Winton believes not stepping up on those occasions has been a blessing in disguise.

He said: “People at our club were a bit nervous, but I think over the last few years we’ve shown we’ve got a structure in place to make the step up.

“All the things you do in the background help you prepare, my view is that when Banks o’ Dee applied in 2009 they weren’t ready to go into the Highland League.

“It was probably a godsend that they didn’t get in because none of the upgrades that have been done would have been done because of the operational costs.

“We’ve had time to catch our breath and hopefully build something that should be sustainable.”

Solid base in place

Over the last decade, Banks o’ Dee have upgraded their facilities significantly in preparation for a potential move up the pyramid.

Winton added: “We embarked on this process about 10 years ago and the first phase was to put down the new astroturf pitch and upgrade the floodlights.

“Since then we’ve upgraded changing rooms, boardrooms, physio rooms and all these things that people don’t see when they come to a game.

“I’ve always believed if we were going to try to get promoted then we need to have a stable base to do it from.

“After 10 years the pitch needed replaced and we’ve also put new LED lights into the floodlights.

Banks o’ Dee co-managers Jamie Watt, right, and Roy McBain.

“The final phase of the project is in June when we’re going to put solar panels on the roof to generate our own power.

“That will be an important saving for us and we need to look at new ways of generating cash for next season if we’re in the Highland League.

“Financially it doesn’t make a lot of sense to go up, footballing-wise it does, but if we go up there will be more operational costs.

“We’re looking at the whole financial model and how we would sustain it in the Highland League.”

