Despite initially being sceptical over move, Yves Zama in determined to keep Fort William in Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Despite initially being sceptical over move, Yves Zama in determined to keep Fort William in Highland League

By Callum Law
April 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 12:08 pm
Fort William striker Yves Zama, right, wants to keep them in the Highland League
Fort William striker Yves Zama, right, wants to keep them in the Highland League

A few months ago Yves Zama wasn’t even aware there was a football club in Fort William – now he’s determined to keep them in the Breedon Highland League.

The Lochaber side travel to Spain Park on Saturday to face North Region Junior champions Banks o’ Dee in the first leg of the relegation play-off.

Having won only one game all season, Fort will be underdogs to preserve their Highland League status.

Striker Zama was one of a host of players brought in by manager Shadab Iftikhar in December.

Having initially been sceptical about making the move to Claggan Park, the 28-year-old has enjoyed himself with Fort.

The forward, who has scored eight goals, said: “Before coming to the club I looked at the results and thought: ‘What am I getting myself into?’

“But Shadab Iftikhar (manager) has turned things around. I know the results haven’t been going our way, but there has been massive improvement in terms of performances and the scorelines.

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar.

“We managed to get a win under our belts and that gives us confidence and seeing the improvement gives us hope.

“The manager sold it for me because I’ve known him for seven years and he was my manager at college.

“Initially, I said: ‘No chance am I coming from Preston to Fort William.’

“I didn’t even know there was a team in Fort William, but after a few months of being in my ear he convinced me.

“I’ve really enjoyed it and every single player has worked hard and has enjoyed it.

“We’re still optimistic and we want to keep Fort William in the league.”

Inspiration for Zama watching team-mates and boss fast for Ramadan

Something that inspires Zama in Fort William’s quest to survive are the sacrifices made by some of his team-mates.

Some Fort William players are observing Ramadan this month and as a result have to fast from dawn until sunset while continuing to play.

After half an hour of Fort’s 1-0 loss to Rothes on Tuesday night, there was a short break in play to allow players to break their fast.

Zama added: “Some of the lads have been fasting and so is the manager, so they broke their fast when they could on Tuesday.

“Stuff like that gets you going when you see lads playing after not being able to eat all day because of their religion.

“That inspires me and I think it helps the team as well.”

Dee favourites for play-off

Zama is aware of how difficult Fort William’s task will be against Banks o’ Dee.

The Lochaber men have also had a hectic couple of weeks, having played five games in 11 days to complete their Highland League fixtures.

In their final match against Rothes, they only had 12 players available.

Zama said: “In the play-off we are the underdogs because the way our season has gone – everyone knows it will be difficult.

“We also don’t have much depth in our squad. Banks o’ Dee are the favourites.

“We’ll give 100% effort in both games and see what happens as we try to win to stay in the league.

“The mentality of the lads in the changing room is that we all have to believe we can do something.

“We’ll watch Banks o’ Dee to find out about them. We know they’re a good team, but we’ll be giving everything.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]