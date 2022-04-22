UPDATE: Banks o’ Dee will play in the Highland League next season after Fort William pull out of pyramid showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
UPDATE: Banks o’ Dee will play in the Highland League next season after Fort William pull out of pyramid showdown

By Paul Chalk
April 22, 2022, 5:06 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 5:41 pm
Banks o'Dee co-manager Jamie Watt
Banks o'Dee co-manager Jamie Watt and Fort William boss Shadab Iftikhar.

Fort William have sensationally pulled out of their pyramid play-off double-header against Banks 0′ Dee – with Dee promoted to the Highland League automatically as a result.

The first leg was due to be played at Spain Park, Aberdeen, tomorrow, with the return at Claggan Park next weekend.

However, the Highland League’s basement side have withdrawn from the showdown against the North Region Junior champions and it is understood Dee – who were favourites for the play-off tie – will now go straight up to tier five.

A statement from the Highland League posted this afternoon said: “Please note that the Highland League has this afternoon been informed by Fort William FC that it is withdrawing from the Highland Pyramid Play-off matches versus Banks o’Dee. A fuller SHFL statement will follow in due course.”

Fort, who played all of their matches away from home due to issues with the surface at Claggan Park and only won one league match all season, tweeted:

The Lochaber side, have just come through a hectic period of fixtures, playing five times in 11 days to finish their regular league season.

More to follow.

