UPDATE: Banks o’ Dee will play in the Highland League next season after Fort William pull out of pyramid showdown

Fort William have sensationally pulled out of their pyramid play-off double-header against Banks 0′ Dee – with Dee promoted to the Highland League automatically as a result.

The first leg was due to be played at Spain Park, Aberdeen, tomorrow, with the return at Claggan Park next weekend.

However, the Highland League’s basement side have withdrawn from the showdown against the North Region Junior champions and it is understood Dee – who were favourites for the play-off tie – will now go straight up to tier five.

Please note that the Highland League has this afternoon been informed by Fort William FC that it is withdrawing from the Highland Pyramid Play-off matches versus Banks o'Dee. A fuller SHFL statement will follow in due course. — The Highland League (@ScottishHFL) April 22, 2022

A statement from the Highland League posted this afternoon said: “Please note that the Highland League has this afternoon been informed by Fort William FC that it is withdrawing from the Highland Pyramid Play-off matches versus Banks o’Dee. A fuller SHFL statement will follow in due course.”

Fort, who played all of their matches away from home due to issues with the surface at Claggan Park and only won one league match all season, tweeted:

We have taken the unfortunate decision to withdraw from our Highland League pyrimad playoff against Banks O’Dee. We will be releasing a further statement in due course. — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) April 22, 2022

The Lochaber side, have just come through a hectic period of fixtures, playing five times in 11 days to finish their regular league season.

