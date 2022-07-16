Clinical Alloa defeat Highland League Buckie in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clinical Alloa defeat Highland League Buckie in Premier Sports Cup

By Callum Law
July 16, 2022, 4:49 pm Updated: July 16, 2022, 4:50 pm
Buckie Thistle's Max Barry tries to hold off a couple of Alloa defenders
Clinical finishing was the difference between Buckie Thistle and Alloa Athletic as the Wasps won 4-1 at Victoria Park in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Breedon Highland League Jags were on top for significant spells of the game, but when their League One opponents were presented with chances they took them.

Sam Urquhart fired Buckie ahead from the penalty spot before strikes from Conor Sammon and Bradley Rodden gave Alloa the advantage.

Despite plenty of pressure from the home side in the second period a late brace from Sammon added gloss to the scoreline.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart made six changes to the side which lost 5-0 against Dunfermline on Tuesday.

Balint Demus returned in goal with Shaun Wood, Ryan Fyffe and Cohen Ramsay coming into defence and Marcus Goodall and Sam Urquhart back in attack.

Lee Herbert, Joe McCabe, Lewis MacKinnon, Mark McLauchlan, Scott Adams and Tom MacLennan dropped out.

Jags make the breakthrough

It took the hosts just 90 seconds to pose a threat with Max Barry weaving into the box on the left before his cross towards Urquhart was deflected into the hands of Alloa goalkeeper Jay Hogarth.

At the other end Ramsay made a superb sliding clearance to prevent Conor Sammon netting from Cameron O’Donnell’s low cross as play raged from end to end.

In the 10th minute Hogarth was called into action again to hold Jack Murray’s header from Andy MacAskill’s right-wing delivery.

Shortly after the Wasps custodian blocked from Barry after George Stanger was short with a header back.

Just after the quarter hour mark Buckie took the lead when MacAskill was clipped by Daniel Church as he tried to break through on goal.

Referee Duncan Williams pointed to the penalty spot and Urquhart coolly found the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

Alloa goalkeeper Jay Hogarth is beaten by Sam Urquhart’s penalty for Buckie

But Alloa responded well and equalised midway through the first period. Church charged 50 yards down the left flank after winning possession from Goodall.

The defender’s cross to the back post was missed by Ramsay and Sammon took one touch to control before finishing into the bottom right corner.

The League One visitors then took the lead on 27 minutes when Church’s cross from the left was palmed out by Demus and Rodden headed the loose ball into the unguarded net from close range.

Buckie regained their composure after being hit by those sucker punches and as half-time approached Goodall blasted wide from 25 yards after neat link-up play between MacAskill and Barry.

In first half stoppage time MacAskill’s deft pass opened up space for Fraser on the right side of the area but his strike was held by Hogarth.

Thistle don’t give in

Buckie started the second half purposefully as they looked for a leveller. Goodall’s snap-shot from 20 yards was gathered at the second attempt by Hogarth as Fraser closed in.

On the hour mark Sam Urquhart was next to work Hogarth with a half-volley from MacAskill’s centre.

Seconds later Barry showed superb footwork to wriggle clear on the left but Alloa’s goalkeeper made a good stop at his near post.

All the probing continued to be done by Buckie, but the visitors defended well with the experienced Andy Graham marshalling their rearguard.

Buckie’s Sam Urquhart, left, wins a header against Adam King of Alloa

Buckie were eventually defeated with nine minutes remaining when Sammon latched on to a ball in between Jack Murray and Demus before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting into the empty net.

On 85 minutes Sammon completed his hat-trick by rolling the rebound into the empty net after Adam King had burst through and had a shot saved by Demus.

