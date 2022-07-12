Buckie Thistle beaten 5-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie Thistle beaten 5-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park

By Reporter
July 12, 2022, 10:06 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 10:31 pm
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.

Having produced an excellent performance against Ross County on Saturday, a much-changed Buckie Thistle were brought down to earth at East End Park by League One outfit Dunfermline who cruised to their second successive Premier Sports Cup victory.

Rhys Breen’s first half opener was followed by second half strikes from Lewis McCann, Josh Edwards and a double from substitute Nikolay Todorov.

Buckie’s preparation had been thrown into disarray before the game as one of the buses conveying the players to Fife suffered mechanical problems en route, resulting in the kick off being delayed by 15 minutes.

Jags boss Graeme Stewart said: “That was a sobering experience, coming as it did after Saturday’s performance aqgainst Ross County.

“We just weren’t at it tonight. We got found out.

“I can make excuses such as the travelling and the changes to the team but in the end Dunfermline were streets ahead of us.

“They are two divisions above us but out there the gap looked a lot more.

“We were pretty poor in the first half and I made  changes in the second half to try to inject some energy into the performance but it didn’t work.

“Some of the goals we lost towards the end were embarrassing – free headers and not matching runners but we just need to learn from it.

“I’ve told the players it wasn’t acceptable.

“We shouldn’t be getting beat 5-0 by anyone and we certainly shouldn’t be getting beat 5-0 by Dunfermline – no disrespect to them.”

Buckie’s travel issues undoubtedly proved to be a factor in the early stages of the game with Dunfermline dominating the opening exchanges.

A mere three minutes had elapsed when Scott Adams cleared a McCann header off the the goal line to prevent the Pars from taking an early lead and as the home side laid siege to the Jags goal.

Goalkeeper Lee Herbert pulled off a heroic save from Paul Allan’s close range effort to keep the scoresheet blank.

Buckie looked to have survived the home side’s initial onslaught but they fell behind when Breen broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, the Dunfermline defender outjumping the Jags defenders to direct a powerful header beyond the reach of Herbert.

Buckie had failed to threaten at that stage but Barry squandered a great chance to level the scores just before the half hour when he chased a long ball out of defence before creating space for himself in the Dunfermline penalty area only to send his shot high and wide of goal.

Thistle manager Graeme Stewart made three changes at half time but his side fell further behind just five minutes after the restart when McCann headed past Herbert from close range.

Any hopes of a comeback from the Highland League side were scuppered in 62 minutes when Todorov made it 3-0 with a glancing header before firing home his second of the evening shortly afterwards.

Josh Edwards completed the rout with eight minutes remaining.

