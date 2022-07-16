Striker Jordy Hiwula makes difference as Ross County defeat Dunfermline in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Striker Jordy Hiwula makes difference as Ross County defeat Dunfermline in Premier Sports Cup

By Paul Chalk
July 16, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: July 16, 2022, 7:50 pm
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie (right) and Chris Hamilton (left) close in on Ross County's Owura Edwards.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie (right) and Chris Hamilton (left) close in on Ross County's Owura Edwards.

Ross County’s Premier Sports Cup campaign is up and running after hard-earned 1-0 victory against League 1 visitors Dunfermline Athletic.

Ex-Doncaster Rovers hitman Jordy Hiwula opened his Staggies account with a priceless second half winner in a tie lacking bite and fire until that breakthrough.

It means after two games, County are locked with Tuesday’s hosts Alloa Athletic on five points, one behind leaders Dunfermline, who have played one match more.

The Pars, who dropped from the Championship into League 1 in April, now have James McPake in charge and they arrived at the Global Energy Stadium as Group C front-runners.

Back-to-back wins against East Fife and Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle gave them real incentive to go for the win and all but seal a knock-out berth with a tie to spare.

County, who finished sixth in the Premiership in May, were determined to add to the two points they collected from their opening match penalty shoot-out at Buckie last weekend.

Ross County’s Josh Sims (left) clashes with Dunfermline’s Kevin O’Hara.

County were hit by successive 3-0 defeats by the SPFL last year due to Covid decimating their squad and having to forfeit matches, so have the extra motivation to try and get through this time.

The Staggies took their summer rebuild to nine new signings last week when experienced right-back Callum Johnson joined on a two-year deal after being freed by Portsmouth.

However, he began the day on the bench, with the only changes from the Buckie tie being the promotion of goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw and winger Josh Sims to the starting 11.

The Fifers made juts one change from their 5-0 breeze against Buckie, with Craig Wighton replacing Kyle Macdonald.

New arrivals show attacking flashes

It took time for the tie to settle, but the early flashes of speed from winger Owura Edwards and forward Jordy Hiwula was encouraging from a County point of view.

Dunfermline’s first attack of note when right-back Aaron Comrie charged forward, but was closed out by sheer numbers after 20 minutes.

Ross County midfielder Ben Paton (left) collides with Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton.

The best chance of the first half arrived on 33 minutes when, from a Chris Hamilton cross, home keeper Ross Laidlaw dived to push away Lewis McCann’s header before Wighton’s follow-up flew wide.

That was about it in a first half low in quality overall.

Hiwula nets home breakthrough goal

It didn’t improve much in the early stages of the second half, with the Fifers having the best of the forays forward, without giving Laidlaw too much to do other than pluck crosses out of the sky.

On the hour mark, striker Dominic Samuel and winger Kazeem Olaigbe came on for Edwards and Dhanda in a bid to provide a home spark.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

And, a few minutes later, County took the lead on 64 minutes. A corner, earned by Ben Paton, was not dealt with and a lethal low finish from Hiwula gave goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet no chance.

Wighton almost earned the visitors the equaliser on 70 minutes, but the striker’s header came off the crossbar and sub Nikolay Todorov’s follow-up was blocked and cleared.

Dunfermline applied late pressure, but could not find a way through and the Staggies’ qualification bid stays fully on track.

County head to League 1 opponents Alloa Athletic on Tuesday night before finishing the group stages at home to League 2 visitors East Fife next Saturday.

The Pars will round off their group-stage ties at home to Alloa next weekend.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7, Randall 6, Purrington 6, Iacovitti 6, Edwards 6 (Olaigbe 60), Callachan 6, Dhanda 6 (Samuel 60), Sims 6 (White 64), Watson 6, Hiwula 7 (Loturi 82), Paton 6 (Cancola 64). Subs not used – Eastwood (GK), Baldwin, Johnson, Tillson.

DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC (4-3-1-2) – Mehmet 6, Comrie 7, Edwards 6, Benedictus 6 (Macdonald 87), Hamilton 6 (Chalmers 78), O’Hara 6 (Todorov 66), Wighton 6, Breen 6, McCann 6, Allan 6, Todd 6. Subs not used – Archibald, Fenton, Rennie, Beagley, Young, Tod.

Referee – Nick Walsh.

Attendance – 943.

Man of the match – Jordy Hiwula.

