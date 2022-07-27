Huntly cruise to win at Keith – setting up Christie Park clash with Aberdeen in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly progressed to the second round of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and a home game against Aberdeen after comfortably overcoming Keith 4-0 at Kynoch Park.

Gavin Elphinstone’s early strike set the scene, before a superb second half Andy Hunter double and late Greg Buchan finish underlined the visitors’ superiority.

Both teams were looking to bounce back after opening day Breedon Highland League defeats.

Huntly struck in the sixth minute when winger Elphinstone fired an 18-yard half-volley past Craig Reid in the home goal and into the far corner of the net.

Hunter almost doubled the visitors’ advantage 10 minutes later, but his ferocious 15-yard angled grounder whizzed inches past the far post.

Maroons’ keeper Reid made two saves in quick succession to keep the Huntly forwards at bay as the visitors continued to look to press home their advantage.

Matthew Tough had an early second half chance for the home side, but the young striker was caught in two minds and Huntly centre-half Kyle Dalling took the ball off his toes.

When Huntly broke upfield they did so at pace with several options in the box whereas Keith were somewhat ponderous in comparison.

Polish striker Przemyslaw Nawrocki did fire one over the top from 25 yards as the Maroons went in search of an equaliser.

And, on the hour mark, only a brave dive by Huntly keeper Fraser Hobday at the feet of Nawrocki denied Keith a leveller.

In the 64th minute, Huntly made it 2-0 when former Inverurie Locos striker Hunter broke through and fired the ball under the diving Reid from 12 yards.

Minutes later, only a desperate last-gasp clearance by Keith central defender Nizam Abdulkarim prevented a third goal as the visitors looked to put the game to bed.

With 15 minutes left, Huntly did end the game as a contest when danger-man Hunter gave Reid no chance with a brilliant curling 25-yard free-kick.

Then, in the first minute of added time, Hunter slipped a short free-kick to Buchan and his superb 25-yard daisy-cutter went into the net off the inside of the post.