Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings hoping to keep up winning momentum against Banks o’ Dee

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is hoping his side can make it three wins in a row when they host Banks o’ Dee on Saturday.

Locos kicked off their Highland League campaign with a 3-1 win over Clachnacuddin before beating Dyce Juniors 2-1 on Wednesday in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

Up next for Hastings’ side are Highland League new-boys Banks o’ Dee, who drew with Nairn County in their first game of the season, before being defeated by Fraserburgh in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Inverurie boss knows his charges have got off to a good start – despite not playing their best football – and hopes to keep up that winning feeling on their return to Harlaw Park this weekend.

He said: “It’s all about gaining momentum and learning from that. I’ve been saying to the boys sometimes you don’t play your best, but you can still pick up the points.

“It’s a huge thing if you can still win games even when you’re not playing your best. So to get the two wins so far, it sets us up really nicely for Banks o’ Dee.

“You just have to keep believing in what we’re doing as a team and we have to keep working towards where we want to be.

“We’re hard on them, because we want to keep upping the standard. We’ve just got to hope that it pays dividends on match-day.”

Returning to Harlaw Park this weekend, welcome league newcomers Banks O’ Dee… 🏆 Breedon Highland League

🆚 Banks O’ Dee FC

🏟 Harlaw Park, Inverurie

⏰ 3pm Kick Off

⭐️ Matchday Sponsor: Fowler McKenzie 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/2Memus7kpV — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) July 28, 2022

Hastings is expecting a difficult game against Banks o’ Dee, despite them being a bit of an unknown entity in the Highland League.

The Inverurie boss added: “I don’t know too much about them because they weren’t in our league last season – my players and back room staff will know more than myself.

“They were successful in their league last season and in the cups, so we can expect it to be a really tough game.

“We’ll get ourselves rejuvenated after our cup game and we’ll be well up for the game. It’s at home, so we’re looking forward to it.”