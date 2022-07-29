Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings hoping to keep up winning momentum against Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings hoping to keep up winning momentum against Banks o’ Dee

By Sophie Goodwin
July 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 8:25 am
Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings
Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings.

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is hoping his side can make it three wins in a row when they host Banks o’ Dee on Saturday.

Locos kicked off their Highland League campaign with a 3-1 win over Clachnacuddin before beating Dyce Juniors 2-1 on Wednesday in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

Up next for Hastings’ side are Highland League new-boys Banks o’ Dee, who drew with Nairn County in their first game of the season, before being defeated by Fraserburgh in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Inverurie boss knows his charges have got off to a good start – despite not playing their best football –  and hopes to keep up that winning feeling on their return to Harlaw Park this weekend.

He said: “It’s all about gaining momentum and learning from that. I’ve been saying to the boys sometimes you don’t play your best, but you can still pick up the points.

“It’s a huge thing if you can still win games even when you’re not playing your best. So to get the two wins so far, it sets us up really nicely for Banks o’ Dee.

“You just have to keep believing in what we’re doing as a team and we have to keep working towards where we want to be.

“We’re hard on them, because we want to keep upping the standard. We’ve just got to hope that it pays dividends on match-day.”

Hastings is expecting a difficult game against Banks o’ Dee, despite them being a bit of an unknown entity in the Highland League.

The Inverurie boss added: “I don’t know too much about them because they weren’t in our league last season – my players and back room staff will know more than myself.

“They were successful in their league last season and in the cups, so we can expect it to be a really tough game.

“We’ll get ourselves rejuvenated after our cup game and we’ll be well up for the game. It’s at home, so we’re looking forward to it.”

