Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – our TWO highlights games revealed as Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh meet early

By Ryan Cryle
July 29, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:06 pm

This week’s Highland League Weekly preview show is available to watch now – and you can find out which TWO games we’ll be filming this weekend.

Watch as Ryan Cryle, Callum Law and Paul Third sit down and look ahead to the second round of Breedon Highland League matches, with the pick of the card champions Fraserburgh visiting last term’s runners-up Buckie Thistle.

A key feature of our Friday lunchtime preview show above – which you can watch each week without being a Press and Journal subscriber – is it will reveal which matches from the Saturday card we’ve picked to send our Highland League Weekly cameras to over the weekend.

Of course, we simply can’t miss the Victoria Park clash between last season’s top-two, so Buckie v the Broch will be the main ‘Big Game’ – with reaction from both camps – while we will also be at Huntly v Clachnacuddin at Christie Park.

You can watch both sets of highlights, plus the usual mix of reaction, analysis and features, on our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show, which goes live on the Press and Journal website at 7pm on Monday.

Monday’s main HLW highlights show – live at 7pm

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show is back bigger and better on Monday nights for the 2022/23 Breedon Highland League season, going live at its usual time of 7pm.

We’ll always have highlights of at least TWO matches after every weekend, plus a variety of features, including our new quickfire questions segment and the return of the regular fans’ panel – so please tune in to the main episode each week.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find Highland League Weekly on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Throughout the week during the season, a link to the latest episode of our main Monday night Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches– and our Friday/EXTRA shows, will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

Highland League Weekly is BACK – Find out what’s new, where to watch and how to get involved

