‘Grossly negligent’ driver jailed for causing death of cherished primary school teacher By Grant McCabe July 29, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 5:18 pm Raymond Lamb, left, caused the death of Yvonne Lumsden in a crash on the A948 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Weekend court roll – potty-mouthed school outburst and a hair-grabbing family fight Drugged-up driver jailed over horrific blind bend crash ‘I will show you no f****** mercy’: Domestic abuser sends death threats to victim from prison Weekend court roll – an athlete jailed for rape and a car thief hid keys up bottom