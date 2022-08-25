Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh

By Callum Law
August 25, 2022, 6:30 pm
Greg Buchan, left, has returned to Fraserburgh after a year with Huntly
Greg Buchan, left, has returned to Fraserburgh after a year with Huntly

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is thrilled to have Greg Buchan back after admitting it may have been a mistake to let him leave Bellslea initially.

The midfielder has rejoined the Broch – who he played for from 2016 to 2021 – after a year with Huntly.

Fraserburgh beat off competition from a host of other Breedon Highland League sides to secure Buchan’s signature.

‘He’s kicked on’

Reflecting on the 24-year-old’s departure last year and his return Cowie said: “We came to a stage last season where we probably had a couple of extra bodies.

“I’ve known Greg for years and I know the talent he possesses. We probably didn’t get the best out of him in his first spell.

“We saw the quality in training but he didn’t quite get the run of games.

“We could have held on to him for another two or three years and he might not have played as much as he wanted but he would still have been with us.

“But we made the tough decision to allow him to spread his wings and get regular game time.

Greg Buchan, right, impressed during his time with Huntly

“He’s kicked on since he moved on, he started his time with Huntly really well and ended up getting the captain’s armband which shows you what Huntly thought of him.

“In seven years as manager I don’t think I’ve made a lot of errors with recruitment but looking back maybe we could have done something differently.

“But it happened and the best interests of the player were behind it, we spoke at length with Greg about it at the time.

“Greg has kicked on, we always knew the ability was there, and with the competition to get him I’m delighted we’ve managed it.

“It says a lot about our club because Greg left to get game time and now he’s coming back, it shows we’ve got a great club that players want to play for.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him in a black and white shirt.”

Squad cover

Fraserburgh lost three players in the summer with Grant Campbell and Gary Harris retiring and Lewis Duncan moving to America.

But Cowie has managed to bring three in as they try to defend the Highland League title with Jordan Guild and Connor Wood joining Buchan at Bellslea.

Cowie added: “Football doesn’t stand still and there will be a day when Willie West’s name is no longer on a Fraserburgh team sheet, Bryan Hay, Paul Young there will be a time when they’re not there.

“We have to be ready for that, players are playing longer nowadays, but you have to think about what’s coming behind them.

“A year or 18 months ago there was a bit of a gap between the youngsters and the guys around 30.

“But now we’ve got Greg, Ross Aitken, Logan Watt, Connor Wood, Jordan Guild, Aidan Combe, Ryan Sargent and Kieran Simpson.

“We’ve got a good spine which is young that will take over from the old guard.

“We’ve got a squad that almost mirrors last season with the same numbers and the same cover.”

