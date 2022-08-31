Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Holders Banks o’ Dee paired with Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Holders Banks o’ Dee paired with Fraserburgh

By Callum Law
August 31, 2022, 7:37 pm
Banks o' Dee are holders of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield
Holders Banks o’ Dee will take on Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The draw was made at the Haughs ahead of Turriff United’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final with Fraserburgh.

Dates for round one of the Shield have still to be arranged but holders Dee will visit Bellslea to face the Broch.

Elsewhere, Huntly are home to Turriff, Hermes host Formartine United, Buckie Thistle welcome Dyce to Victoria Park and Keith and Inverurie Locos will meet at Kynoch Park.

Aberdeen, Deveronvale and Aberdeen University received byes through to round two.

The Aberdeenshire Shield first round draw is as follows: Huntly v Turriff United, Hermes v Formartine United, Buckie Thistle v Dyce, Keith v Inverurie Locos, Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee.

