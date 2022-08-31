Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Holders Banks o’ Dee paired with Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holders Banks o’ Dee will take on Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The draw was made at the Haughs ahead of Turriff United’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final with Fraserburgh.

Dates for round one of the Shield have still to be arranged but holders Dee will visit Bellslea to face the Broch.

Elsewhere, Huntly are home to Turriff, Hermes host Formartine United, Buckie Thistle welcome Dyce to Victoria Park and Keith and Inverurie Locos will meet at Kynoch Park.

Aberdeen, Deveronvale and Aberdeen University received byes through to round two.

The Aberdeenshire Shield first round draw is as follows: Huntly v Turriff United, Hermes v Formartine United, Buckie Thistle v Dyce, Keith v Inverurie Locos, Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee.