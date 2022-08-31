Aberdeen FC sponsor donates tickets to families supported by The Archie Foundation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Children who are supported by The Archie Foundation in Aberdeen have been given the opportunity to create special memories at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen Football Club’s new official sponsor Texo is donating 10 tickets for every home game to families, as well as NHS staff.

The industrial services provider is a long-standing supporter of the charity having provided sponsorship for past events and supported projects at the hospital.

Lynne Brooks, partnership manager for The Archie Foundation, said: “Many of our families are in and out of the hospital on a regular basis.

“We have families who have experienced a close family bereavement and we have our amazing NHS colleagues who have worked so tirelessly over recent years who are all benefiting from the incredibly kind donation from Texo and AFC.

“Having these tickets to bring a little joy to the weekends is something everyone at Archie is thrilled about.”

‘A unique match day experience’

One of the first children to experience a home game thanks to the Texo donated tickets was charity ambassador, Baxter Dick.

The 10-year-old also received a 2022/2023 season shirt on the day.

His mum, Ailsa Dick, said: “Everyone at AFC was so kind – we were treated like VIPs. Baxter was really excited and we all had such a wonderful experience, it is certainly a day that we’ll remember for a long time to come.”

Chris Smith, the Texo group managing director, added that the tickets “are just the beginning” of their partnership with the football club and the charity.

Sarah McColl, from AFC, said: “We are really excited that over the coming two seasons we will be welcoming children and their families for a unique match day experience.

“The response from families so far has been wonderful and it is great to see the children and their families enjoying the AFC experience.”