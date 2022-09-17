Formartine aim for Scottish Cup progression five years after last meeting with East Stirlingshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Much has changed since Formartine United last faced East Stirlingshire in the Scottish Cup.

But manager Stuart Anderson would settle for the same outcome when the sides meet at North Lodge Park in round one of this season’s tournament.

The last clash was in October 2017 as Formartine, captained by Anderson, ran out 4-0 winners.

But looking ahead to this afternoon’s encounter he expects a tight affair against the side sitting 17th in the Lowland League.

Anderson said: “It’s two totally different teams that will be playing, it’s a totally different tie.

“It’s the same teams in name only really, however, at the end of the day we want to progress just as much as East Stirlingshire will.

“We’ve done our research on East Stirlingshire and they’re a good side.

“Their results maybe haven’t been quite what they hoped but they’re a good side who like to pass the ball.

“They had a good finish last season in the Lowland League and we know they’ve got good players.”

Anderson says the Scottish Cup is a special competition for Breedon Highland League clubs to be involved in.

He added: “I loved being in the Scottish Cup as a player, you can play teams you haven’t played before or play teams from a higher division if you progress.

“There is a special feel about it, there’s no doubt about it.

“Some of our younger lads haven’t played in it before and we’ve got some more experienced lads who have done well in it before and we want to do well again.”