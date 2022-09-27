Keith boosted by return of Rhys Thomas ahead of Inverurie Aberdeenshire Shield clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith boosted by return of Rhys Thomas ahead of Inverurie Aberdeenshire Shield clash

By Callum Law
September 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 8:33 am
Keith manager Craig Ewen is pleased Rhys Thomas has rejoined the club on loan.
Keith manager Craig Ewen is pleased Rhys Thomas has rejoined the club on loan.

Keith have been handed a boost ahead of their Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield tie against Inverurie Locos with Rhys Thomas returning on loan.

The right-back spent last season with the Maroons and has rejoined the Kynoch Park club from Cove Rangers.

However, manager Craig Ewen says this evening’s first round encounter may come too soon for the 20-year-old.

Ewen said: “It’s great to have Rhys coming back, although this game might come a wee bit too quickly for him because he hasn’t played much football in the last three months.

“But it’s a boost for us going forward to have Rhys back – from January until the end of last season he had a very strong finish to the campaign.

“Rhys is a good player for us to have coming in and, if he shows similar form to last season then, there’s no question he’ll do well for us.”

Rhys Thomas, left, in action for Keith last season

Keith’s last action was a Scottish Cup defeat to Cumnock 10 days ago and Ewen says they will start as underdogs against Inverurie.

But he remains upbeat about their chances, and added: “You’re always looking to get through in cups.

“It’s all on the night and – if we perform at our best – we’ll have a chance of getting through.

“Inverurie are probably hurting a little bit after not winning on Saturday, so I would expect a reaction.

“But we need to react as well after a poorer performance against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup.

“Locos will start favourites, but hopefully we can cause an upset.”

Railwaymen look to get back on track

Inverurie boss Richard Hastings is looking for his side to bounce back at Kynoch Park.

The Railwaymen salvaged a draw against Strathspey Thistle on Saturday courtesy of a late Robert Ward equaliser and prior to that exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

Hastings doesn’t think Locos are far away from rediscovering their best form.

He said: “We’ve got options to make changes here and there and we’ll look at that.

“It’s a tough one, because we’re not far away from where we want to be.

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings
Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is hoping to get back to winning ways against Keith

“But a few things here and there happen and before you know it, you’ve lost a goal.

“I don’t think major surgery is needed to be honest. We’ve got belief in the players and we know they can do it.

“If we have the right approach to things, I think we’ll get back on track.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us, we have to learn from the past and look to forge onwards.

“Being involved in any competition you want to challenge for silverware. You want to be up for it and show that fighting spirit and intent, because it can get your season going again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
