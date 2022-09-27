Juvenile football: Peterhead maintain perfect start to set the pace in the U16s League A

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead kept up their impressive start to the Alba Gaskets Under 16s League A with a 2-0 home win against Cove YFC.

The Blue Toon side have won three games out of three this season and sit three points ahead of Dyce and Westdyke CC.

Cove YFC’s manager Mitch Robertson felt his side could have competed better against the league leaders in the 2-0 reverse.

He said: “It was a really disappointing performance and result. We started really poorly and never got going.

“We didn’t play anywhere near our expected levels and got punished for it.”

Culter Colts hosted Dyce BC in a remarkably high-scoring contest with Dyce running out 10-4 winners at Cults Academy.

Thistle YFC and East End Lewis Youth drew 1-1 while Westdyke CC edged a narrow 2-1 win against Cuminestown YAFC.

Martyn Ritchie, the Cuminestown YAFC coach, said: “It was a tough game against a good team.

“We’re a bit disappointed not to get something from it but there was still plenty positives.”

Broch on top in League B

Fraserburgh LinkUp lead the way in U16 B after a 2-0 win against Deveronvale to give them a two point advantage at the top.

Bridge of Don Thistle beat Blackburn 2-1 at Aberdeen Sports Village, much to the delight of manager Ryan Monaghan.

He said: “A well deserved win for the lads.

“We conceded from a deflected shot but kicked on again and equalised with a goal from Charlie Miller.

“Our goalkeeper, Arran Brown, was outstanding.

“Marcus Stephen then scored the winning goal, finishing superbly after some good work by Reece Murison and Owen Biggerstaff.”

Elsewhere, Stonehaven United defeated Ellon Meadows 4-1.

Barclay banks a double

Northstar sit second in U16 C but are on the same points as leaders Kintore United and have a game in hand.

The Northfield side defeated Culter United 5-1 thanks to goals from Emmanuel Oghenekevwe, Finlay Geddie, Andrew Barclay (2) and Oskar Hacia.

Northstar CFC’s head coach Leslie Kilminster said: “I thought we were excellent from the first whistle.

“We were very wasteful in front of the goal at times, but our passing and movement was excellent.”

Leaders Kintore United were held to a 3-3 draw at Aboyne, while Turriff United won 4-2 at Huntly.

Newmachar United top the U18 A after a 2-1 victory at Portlethen SC with 12 points from a possible 12.

Dyce BC also have a perfect record with three wins from three games and did their goal difference no harm with a 17-1 victory at Huntly.

Westdyke CC are top of U17 A thanks to a 6-1 win against Fraserburgh LinkUp.

East End Lewis Youth Gold are two points clear in the U17 B after a 4-0 success at Culter Thistle.