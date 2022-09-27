Juvenile football: Peterhead maintain perfect start to set the pace in the U16s League A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Juvenile football: Peterhead maintain perfect start to set the pace in the U16s League A

By Danny Law
September 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove YFC (blue) and Culter Colts (red) in action at Balmoral Stadium. Pictured are Cove YFC's (blue) Oliver Najkowski and Seid Mody. Pic by Chris Sumner
Cove YFC (blue) and Culter Colts (red) in action at Balmoral Stadium. Pictured are Cove YFC's (blue) Oliver Najkowski and Seid Mody. Pic by Chris Sumner

Peterhead kept up their impressive start to the Alba Gaskets Under 16s League A with a 2-0 home win against Cove YFC.

The Blue Toon side have won three games out of three this season and sit three points ahead of Dyce and Westdyke CC.

Cove YFC’s manager Mitch Robertson felt his side could have competed better against the league leaders in the 2-0 reverse.

He said: “It was a really disappointing performance and result. We started really poorly and never got going.

“We didn’t play anywhere near our expected levels and got punished for it.”

Culter Colts hosted Dyce BC in a remarkably high-scoring contest with Dyce running out 10-4 winners at Cults Academy.

Thistle YFC and East End Lewis Youth drew 1-1 while Westdyke CC edged a narrow 2-1 win against Cuminestown YAFC.

Martyn Ritchie, the Cuminestown YAFC coach, said: “It was a tough game against a good team.

“We’re a bit disappointed not to get something from it but there was still plenty positives.”

Broch on top in League B

Fraserburgh LinkUp lead the way in U16 B after a 2-0 win against Deveronvale to give them a two point advantage at the top.

Bridge of Don Thistle beat Blackburn 2-1 at Aberdeen Sports Village, much to the delight of manager Ryan Monaghan.

He said: “A well deserved win for the lads.

“We conceded from a deflected shot but kicked on again and equalised with a goal from Charlie Miller.

“Our goalkeeper, Arran Brown, was outstanding.

“Marcus Stephen then scored the winning goal, finishing superbly after some good work by Reece Murison and Owen Biggerstaff.”

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dyce Boys Club under-18s

Elsewhere, Stonehaven United defeated Ellon Meadows 4-1.

Barclay banks a double

Northstar sit second in U16 C but are on the same points as leaders Kintore United and have a game in hand.

The Northfield side defeated Culter United 5-1 thanks to goals from Emmanuel Oghenekevwe, Finlay Geddie, Andrew Barclay (2) and Oskar Hacia.

Northstar CFC’s head coach Leslie Kilminster said: “I thought we were excellent from the first whistle.

“We were very wasteful in front of the goal at times, but our passing and movement was excellent.”

Leaders Kintore United were held to a 3-3 draw at Aboyne, while Turriff United won 4-2 at Huntly.

Newmachar United top the U18 A after a 2-1 victory at Portlethen SC with 12 points from a possible 12.

Dyce BC also have a perfect record with three wins from three games and did their goal difference no harm with a 17-1 victory at Huntly.

Westdyke CC are top of U17 A thanks to a 6-1 win against Fraserburgh LinkUp.

East End Lewis Youth Gold are two points clear in the U17 B after a 4-0 success at Culter Thistle.

 

 

 

 

