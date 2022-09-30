Malky Mackay confident Ross County can cause problems for any Premiership opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay confident Ross County can cause problems for any Premiership opposition

By Andy Skinner
September 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay insists he is confident Ross County have what it takes to compete against any Premiership opponent.

The Staggies have had a mixed start to the Premiership campaign, and sit in 10th position with five points from their opening seven matches.

It follows a difficult set of opening fixtures, with Hibernian the visitors to Victoria Park on Saturday.

Although the Staggies are keen to register more points, having won one game so far, Mackay has seen enough to suggest his side can cause any team problems.

Mackay said: “We would obviously like more points than we’ve got at the moment. We have been involved in games against the Old Firm a few times already.

“In the rest of the games, I don’t think there has been much in it. I’m happy enough that, I’m looking at us thinking we are as good as anything else in the league.

“Hearts were clearly third last year, but against everyone else we have given a good account of ourselves.

“The St Mirren game is the one I was probably disappointed with how we played, but there was nothing in that game either.

Jordan White following Ross County’s loss to St Mirren in August.

“As far as the new group adapting to this league, I think it has adapted as well as last year.

“We are obviously looking to fine tune things. We will look for more consistency, and a little bit of extra care and attention in certain areas of the pitch.

“I have a really good group of boys who are going to be in with a shout in every game we play this year.”

Sacrifices required in order for consistent performance

Mackay says the consistency of performance from his players will come down to the application they show throughout their lives away from the pitch.

He added: “There’s no magic wand in this game. It’s about going out there every day, and being the best version of yourself you can be.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

“That sounds like a cliche, but I’ve been there for 18 years. You have to get up in the morning every day, sacrificing yourself in terms of family life, what you eat and drink, how you sleep and the work you have to put into a body.

“Over a period of time, that’s why they are professional footballers.

“There’s no magic wand to it other than hard work, mental strength and resilience.

“They go out there every day to try and make themselves better and more consistent.

“They need to improve themselves every day so they can have the longest career they can at the highest level they can have, to make as much money for their family and have memories that are good.

“That’s what this is all about.”

Defensive pair working way back to fitness

County remain without full backs Connor Randall (leg fracture) and George Harmon (hamstring), however Mackay is hopeful of having both players back prior to the World Cup shutdown.

Connor Randall tussles with Jota.

He added: “They are both coming on well. Within the next four weeks I’m hoping to get the two of them back in the squad.

“Both are probably on a similar path time-wise. It will be good to get both back as I was disappointed for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County midfielder David Cancola is challenged by St Mirren's Keanu Baccus.
David Cancola desperate to see back of international break as Ross County return to…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay: Ross County have a stability that was not there 12 months ago
Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy.
Jack Baldwin hails impact of Ross County boss Malky Mackay on his defensive performances
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County must be ready for big Premiership push ahead of…
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.
Ross County's Alex Samuel reflects on most challenging period of career as he steps…
Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says international break can prepare Ross County for crucial upcoming period
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay thrilled with impact of Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon…
Ross County's Victor Loturi, who signed from Canadian club Cavalry this summer.
Malky Mackay says Victor Loturi is making big push for more Ross County action…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: William Akio increasingly looking like a valuable attacking asset for Ross County
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks