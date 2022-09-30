Malky Mackay confident Ross County can cause problems for any Premiership opposition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists he is confident Ross County have what it takes to compete against any Premiership opponent.

The Staggies have had a mixed start to the Premiership campaign, and sit in 10th position with five points from their opening seven matches.

It follows a difficult set of opening fixtures, with Hibernian the visitors to Victoria Park on Saturday.

Although the Staggies are keen to register more points, having won one game so far, Mackay has seen enough to suggest his side can cause any team problems.

Mackay said: “We would obviously like more points than we’ve got at the moment. We have been involved in games against the Old Firm a few times already.

“In the rest of the games, I don’t think there has been much in it. I’m happy enough that, I’m looking at us thinking we are as good as anything else in the league.

“Hearts were clearly third last year, but against everyone else we have given a good account of ourselves.

“The St Mirren game is the one I was probably disappointed with how we played, but there was nothing in that game either.

“As far as the new group adapting to this league, I think it has adapted as well as last year.

“We are obviously looking to fine tune things. We will look for more consistency, and a little bit of extra care and attention in certain areas of the pitch.

“I have a really good group of boys who are going to be in with a shout in every game we play this year.”

Sacrifices required in order for consistent performance

Mackay says the consistency of performance from his players will come down to the application they show throughout their lives away from the pitch.

He added: “There’s no magic wand in this game. It’s about going out there every day, and being the best version of yourself you can be.

“That sounds like a cliche, but I’ve been there for 18 years. You have to get up in the morning every day, sacrificing yourself in terms of family life, what you eat and drink, how you sleep and the work you have to put into a body.

“Over a period of time, that’s why they are professional footballers.

“There’s no magic wand to it other than hard work, mental strength and resilience.

“They go out there every day to try and make themselves better and more consistent.

“They need to improve themselves every day so they can have the longest career they can at the highest level they can have, to make as much money for their family and have memories that are good.

“That’s what this is all about.”

Defensive pair working way back to fitness

County remain without full backs Connor Randall (leg fracture) and George Harmon (hamstring), however Mackay is hopeful of having both players back prior to the World Cup shutdown.

He added: “They are both coming on well. Within the next four weeks I’m hoping to get the two of them back in the squad.

“Both are probably on a similar path time-wise. It will be good to get both back as I was disappointed for them.”