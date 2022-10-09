Highland League: Formartine United, Inverurie Locos, Lossiemouth and chalk up victories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United attacker Julian Wade was encouraged by the character shown by his side in their 2-0 home win against Forres Mechanics.

The North Lodge Park side conceded a last minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Rothes on Wednesday night.

But they bounced back on Saturday with Cole Anderson opening the scoring for the hosts after six minutes before Jonny Crawford doubled the advantage five minutes before the interval.

Former Brechin striker Wade said: “Forres came into the match in good form so it was pleasing to get the win, especially after the game on Wednesday.

“It was a much better all-round performance.

“It was a good response from the Rothes game and the Aberdeenshire Cup final defeat (against Fraserburgh) the week before.

“Those games can stay with you so we had to dig deep to get a result.

“With the way the table is haping up we knew we needed a win to give ourselves a chance of being up there challenging.”

Formartine United FC 2 – 0 Forres Mechanics FC pic.twitter.com/3C3n3mwlyB — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) October 8, 2022

Forres boss Steven MacDonald, whose side went into the match on the back of wins against Wick Academy and Rothes, said: “The goals we conceded were too easy from our point of view.

“We had chances and hit the woodwork so on another day we could have taken something from the game.

“It was frustrating but I’m pleased with the way the players have performed over the past few games.

“If we had produced a little bit more we could have taken something from this one as well.”

Wick Academy 1-2 Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings praised his players for grinding out a 2-1 win at Wick Academy.

Wick had lost only one of their five league games this season prior to this encounter at Harmsworth Park.

But the Scorries were two down after 26 minutes thanks to goals from Garry Wood and Jay Halliday.

Richard Macadie pulled one back for the Scorries from the penalty spot with just over 20 minutes remaining but Locos held on for the win.

Todays teamlines are as follows. pic.twitter.com/LEklye7HSj — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) October 8, 2022

Hastings said: “I thought we played well.

“In the first half we were lively and we could have been more than 2-0 up at half time.

“Wick started strongly in the second half and ended up getting a penalty.

“We kept creating opportunities but it was a hard-fought victory in the end.

“Nathan Meres and Robert Ward looked dangerous and Jay Halliday was sharp up front.

“They helped get us the win.

“We knew it was going to be a tough place to go so it was good to get the win.”

Social Media Man of the Match sponsored by Foxlane Garden Centre… • No.4 Calum Dingwall • 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/43v9Asy6CO — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) October 8, 2022

Turriff United 1-2 Lossiemouth

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell was pleased to see his side come out on top against 10-man Turriff United at The Haughs.

Lossie’s Liam Archibald broke the deadlock from close range four minutes after the interval before Turra defender Dylan Stuart was sent off after 63 minutes.

Adam MacLeod put the visitors 2-0 up two minutes later with Jack MacKenzie getting on the scoresheet for the home side six minutes from time to set up a frantic finale.

Adam Macleod volleys home from inside the area and Lossie are two clear (66) pic.twitter.com/JzxgT0CUq2 — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) October 8, 2022

Lossie boss Russell said: “It was quite an even first half and both goalkeepers made a couple of good saves.

“We were a lot better in the second half and got our two goals.

“When they went down to 10 men I felt we took our foot off the gas a little bit.

“Turriff kicked on and it got a bit nervy towards the end.

“We had to dig in and we were delighted to get the result.

“Dean Donaldson has got Turriff playing some good football so it was pleasing to get the points.

“We had a few good performances. Adam MacLeod did well when he came on for us. Ross Archibald did well down the right and Fraser Forbes was good on the left.

“James Leslie in defence and Logan Ross in goals also played well. Liam got another goal and put in another good display.

“It was a good team performance so hopefully we can keep it going.”