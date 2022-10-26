‘To see the progress of football in the area is very satisfying’: SFA recognise ex-Highland League secretary Rod Houston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Breedon Highland League secretary Rod Houston’s service to Scottish football has been recognised with an award from the Scottish FA.

Houston, who stepped down from his Highland League position in May, was presented with an inscribed quaich by SFA president Rod Petrie at Hampden prior to Scotland’s Uefa Nations League victory against the Republic or Ireland last month.

Over the years Houston has served in a variety of roles. He is a former Scottish Schools select coach, who also served as president of the Scottish Schools FA.

He has managed Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin, served as development manager at the Highland Football Academy and been North of Scotland FA secretary as well as Highland League secretary.

During that time, Houston was heavily involved in the development of the youth action plan for the north of Scotland and the introduction of the pyramid system in the region.

He said: “It was very nice to receive such recognition, it’s never something you set out looking for.

“When I got the invitation to the game and they explained why I was quite taken aback.

“I very much appreciate the spirit in which it was done. I started off because of my love of the game and you end up working with many great people.

“The reward for me comes from watching young players and people develop.

“To see that sort of progress is very satisfying and to see the progress of football in the area is very satisfying.”

Christie goal makes for great day

What capped off the day for Houston was seeing Invernesian Ryan Christie score the winner for Scotland in their 2-1 victory over Ireland.

He added: “I was absolutely delighted it was a Highland lad that scored the winning goal.

“As he was preparing to take the penalty, I was telling everyone around me: ‘Ryan will score. He’s from Inverness, he knows how to score a penalty.’

“He did and there was bedlam inside Hampden.

“It was lovely Ryan scored the winner – he’s a super lad, who epitomises what good footballers the Highlands can produce.”