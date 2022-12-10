Forres and Inverurie play out absorbing Highland League draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres and Inverurie play out absorbing Highland League draw

By Callum Law
December 10, 2022, 4:54 pm
Inverurie Locos' Jamie Michie, left, and Ryan MacLeman, right, of Forres Mechanics battle for the ball
Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos fought out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Mosset Park in the Breedon Highland League.

The fixture was one of only three fixtures to beat the wintry weather, but despite being a bit soft under foot, the pitch was in excellent condition for the time of year.

Inverurie took the lead early on via Lloyd Robertson, but a strong start to the second half resulted in the Can-Cans equalising courtesy of Ethan Cairns.

The result leaves Locos sixth in the Highland League table, with Forres remaining eighth.

Railwaymen break deadlock

Both sides made an enterprising start with Dale Wood dragging a free-kick wide for the hosts and Garry Wood heading straight at goalkeeper Stuart Knight for the visitors.

It was Inverurie who broke the deadlock in the eighth minute.

Logan Johnstone’s low cross from the left wasn’t cleared by the Can-Cans defence and Robertson seized upon the loose ball before firing into the bottom right corner.

In response for Forres Kane Davies drove down the left before eventually setting up Ryan MacLeman, but his shot was straight at goalkeeper Andy Reid.

Robert Ward then tested Knight twice in quick succession.

His first effort was a skidding strike from 30 yards which was held. Then he weaved in from the left flank and his shot deflected off Wood before being tipped over by Knight.

The chances dried up a touch after that, but both sides were still endeavour to create opportunities.

Inverurie goalkeeper Andy Reid, left, clears under pressure from Lee Fraser of Forres

On 35 minutes Forres probably should have equalised. Davies latched on to an Cairns flick and released Ben Barron in behind.

The prolific striker got the ball stuck under his feet when trying to round Reid and when Barron did eventually shoot Greg Mitchell was back on the goal line to clear.

Four minutes prior to the interval the Can-Cans threatened again. Cairns burrowed down the left flank before rolling the ball back for MacLeman whose curler drifted just wide from 18 yards.

In the 44th minute Ward worked Knight again with the custodian at full stretch to turn away a drive from 30 yards.

Inverurie forced two corners after that and from the second Johnstone stabbed a shot narrowly off target.

Can-Cans on terms

Forres started the second half on the front foot and Cairns twice went close.

The Inverness Caley Thistle loanee got in down the right side but was caught in two minds whether to shoot or try to pick out Barron.

Then he sent a shot narrowly wide after creating space on the edge of the area.

But on 52 minutes Cairns did draw the Can-Cans level. The striker broke through Calum Dingwall’s sliding challenge and after breaking into the box he rounded Reid and lashed home.

However, there was a moment of alarm for the hosts just after the hour when Knight took a fresh air swipe at the ball before eventually recovering to gather as Wood tried to close in.

Ben Barron of Forres, left, protects the ball from Inverurie’s Jamie Michie

On 63 minutes Wood’s link-up play created an opening for Robertson, but Knight made a superb stop down to his right to keep out the 20-yarder.

Seconds later there was a scramble in the Forres area with Wood’s shot blocked and Robertson heading the rebound over.

The game was in the balance and Robertson swept a shot wide from the left side of the area on 72 minutes after Wood’s flick created space.

Up the other end Cairns’ cross from the left was met by a powerful header from Barron, but Reid thrust up a hand to keep the ball out of the net.

Both sides tried their best to win it in the closing stages with the best chance falling for Locos a minute into injury time when Ward slipped Wood through, but Knight made a fine block.

