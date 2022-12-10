Forres and Inverurie play out absorbing Highland League draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos fought out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Mosset Park in the Breedon Highland League.

The fixture was one of only three fixtures to beat the wintry weather, but despite being a bit soft under foot, the pitch was in excellent condition for the time of year.

Inverurie took the lead early on via Lloyd Robertson, but a strong start to the second half resulted in the Can-Cans equalising courtesy of Ethan Cairns.

The result leaves Locos sixth in the Highland League table, with Forres remaining eighth.

Railwaymen break deadlock

Both sides made an enterprising start with Dale Wood dragging a free-kick wide for the hosts and Garry Wood heading straight at goalkeeper Stuart Knight for the visitors.

It was Inverurie who broke the deadlock in the eighth minute.

Logan Johnstone’s low cross from the left wasn’t cleared by the Can-Cans defence and Robertson seized upon the loose ball before firing into the bottom right corner.

In response for Forres Kane Davies drove down the left before eventually setting up Ryan MacLeman, but his shot was straight at goalkeeper Andy Reid.

Robert Ward then tested Knight twice in quick succession.

His first effort was a skidding strike from 30 yards which was held. Then he weaved in from the left flank and his shot deflected off Wood before being tipped over by Knight.

The chances dried up a touch after that, but both sides were still endeavour to create opportunities.

On 35 minutes Forres probably should have equalised. Davies latched on to an Cairns flick and released Ben Barron in behind.

The prolific striker got the ball stuck under his feet when trying to round Reid and when Barron did eventually shoot Greg Mitchell was back on the goal line to clear.

Four minutes prior to the interval the Can-Cans threatened again. Cairns burrowed down the left flank before rolling the ball back for MacLeman whose curler drifted just wide from 18 yards.

In the 44th minute Ward worked Knight again with the custodian at full stretch to turn away a drive from 30 yards.

Inverurie forced two corners after that and from the second Johnstone stabbed a shot narrowly off target.

Can-Cans on terms

Forres started the second half on the front foot and Cairns twice went close.

The Inverness Caley Thistle loanee got in down the right side but was caught in two minds whether to shoot or try to pick out Barron.

Then he sent a shot narrowly wide after creating space on the edge of the area.

But on 52 minutes Cairns did draw the Can-Cans level. The striker broke through Calum Dingwall’s sliding challenge and after breaking into the box he rounded Reid and lashed home.

However, there was a moment of alarm for the hosts just after the hour when Knight took a fresh air swipe at the ball before eventually recovering to gather as Wood tried to close in.

On 63 minutes Wood’s link-up play created an opening for Robertson, but Knight made a superb stop down to his right to keep out the 20-yarder.

Seconds later there was a scramble in the Forres area with Wood’s shot blocked and Robertson heading the rebound over.

The game was in the balance and Robertson swept a shot wide from the left side of the area on 72 minutes after Wood’s flick created space.

Up the other end Cairns’ cross from the left was met by a powerful header from Barron, but Reid thrust up a hand to keep the ball out of the net.

Both sides tried their best to win it in the closing stages with the best chance falling for Locos a minute into injury time when Ward slipped Wood through, but Knight made a fine block.