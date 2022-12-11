Steven Mackay pleased to extend unbeaten run as Nairn draw with Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Steven Mackay pleased to extend unbeaten run as Nairn draw with Formartine

By Reporter
December 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay was satisfied with their draw against Formartine United

Nairn County manager Steven Mackay feels their 1-1 draw with Formartine United at Station Park is a sign of the progress they are making.

The point earned by the Wee County against their visitors from Pitmedden makes it seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

In their last six league outings Nairn have amassed 14 points from a possible 18. 

Boss Mackay said: “It shows how far we’ve come that a couple of months ago we hadn’t won a game, now we’ve gone seven games unbeaten and we’re disappointed with a draw against Formartine.

“It’s a marker in terms of where we are now. I’m happy enough with the draw, it keeps our run going but it’s tinged with a little bit of a missed opportunity to potentially win.

“If we had got the winner it would have been us sneaking the points a bit because on the balance of play I felt a point was fair, but we did have opportunities to nick it.

“We’ve got to be pleased with our return recently given where we were not so long ago.

“We’re now sitting 10th in the league and we’re looking ahead of us rather than behind us. We’ve got Deveronvale next week and back-to-back games against Clach after that.

“They’ll both have something to say about that, but as a team we’re working hard and performing well but I still think there’s more can be squeezed out of this squad.

“Overall I’m very pleased with how we’ve played in the last six games and 14 points out of 18 is a good return.”

Visitors hit back

United’s Jack MacIver was denied by the post in the early stages, but it was Nairn who opened the scoring after 35 minutes.

Callum Maclean picked out Angus Dey with a cross from the right flank, although the midfielder’s initial shot was blocked Dey reacted quickest to fire home.

But Formartine equalised midway through the second half with Graeme Rodger applying the finishing touch after Kieran Adams flicked on a Daniel Park corner.

Despite the best efforts of both sides in the final quarter it finished level.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson felt his side came short in the final third against Nairn

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson said: “We’re a little bit frustrated, we had most of the ball, but we didn’t convert that into goals.

“We got the fine details wrong in the final third, but once again we showed great character and spirit to come back after going a goal down.

“That was really pleasing and we’ve done it a lot this season, but we probably didn’t do enough with the ball to win the game.

“It’s the best I’ve seen us look after the ball this season, we were good in possession.”

