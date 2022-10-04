Steven Mackay sets fresh goals after becoming new manager of Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Steven Mackay sets fresh goals after becoming new manager of Nairn County

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 4, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 12:01 pm
Steven Mackay is back in management with Nairn County.
Nairn County have appointed Steven Mackay as their new manager.

The 41-year-old has agreed a contract at the Highland League club until 2025 and will be assisted by former club captain, David Hind.

They will both be in the dugout for the first time at Wednesday’s home match against Inverurie Locos.

Mackay replaces Ronnie Sharp, who recently stepped down from the Station Park hot-seat after an indifferent start to the season.

Ahead of facing Locos, the Wee County find themselves second-bottom of the division, with just three points on board so far.

Mackay sets sights high at Nairn

Mackay spent three years as manager of Brora Rangers from 2018, winning two Highland League championships, a North of Scotland Cup and the 2019/20 Highland League Manager of the Year prize.

He said: “David and I are delighted to be returning to Station Park in a management capacity. We both spent three fantastic years at Nairn County as players and have always had a strong affiliation with the club.

“We are aware of how well the club is organised and the infrastructure that is in place, which will support our objective to become one of the top teams in the Highland League and challenge for silverware. We are extremely grateful and excited to be given the opportunity.

“The club has come through a difficult period in recent years and Ronnie Sharp deserves tremendous credit for the role that he played during that time and the squad that he has assembled. Our job is to make sure the squad delivers on the pitch and I cannot wait to get started.”

Experience counted for chairman

Nairn County chairman Mark Kelman explained how Mackay’s experience mattered when it came to landing the job.

He said: “I am delighted that Steven has agreed to accept our offer to become the next manager of Nairn County.

“Steven has a proven track record for success in the Highland League both as a player and as a manager and this aligned with our ambition for the club to challenge for silverware on a regular basis.

“With Steven relocating to the Highlands, we look forward to injecting a new lease of life into the club and building for the future.

“I am also delighted to be welcoming David Hind back to Nairn County as Steven’s assistant, adding another depth of experience to the management team.

“I would like to extend my thanks and that of everyone at the club to Conor Gethins, who stepped into the caretaker’s role at short notice and has done a tremendous amount of work his Ronnie Sharp’s departure.”

“I would also like to put on record my thanks to everyone who applied or expressed an interest in the position.

“We now look forward to a long and prosperous working relationship with both men.”

Scorer turned into successful boss

Mackay started his playing career at Ross County where he made his debut in 1998 and won the Third Division championship, before moving on to Forres Mechanics after 92 appearances and four goals in seven years with the Staggies during which time they also won promotion to the First Division.

After a year at Mosset Park, Steven spent a season each at Elgin City and Peterhead, before returning to Elgin for another year in 2008.

It was at the end of this season that his time with Nairn as a player commenced.

He signed in May 2009 and scored 84 goals in 116 appearances, winning the 2011 Highland League Cup, where he scored a double in the 4-0 final victory over Fraserburgh.

Mackay then moved on to Brora Rangers in 2012, where he spent eight seasons as a player, winning two Highland League championships, one Highland League Cup and four North of Scotland Cups.

He ended his playing career for the time in 2020 as Brora’s all-time leading goalscorer with 210 goals in 246 appearances.

He stood down as manager at Dudgeon Park in August 2021 before spending last season as assistant manager at Elgin City, and has since made a playing comeback this season with Rothes prior to his appointment as Nairn’s new manager.

Hind came through the youth ranks at Inverness CT before joining Elgin City in summer 2001, where he became club captain.

He signed for Nairn in January 2009 and made 122 appearances in defence, captaining the team in that 2011 Highland League Cup success.

Hind moved on to Brora Rangers in 2012, where he won back-to-back Highland League championships in his first two seasons at Dudgeon Park, before moving into coaching and working as part of Mackay’s backroom team upon his appointment as Brora manager.

