Steven Mackay sets fresh goals after becoming new manager of Nairn County

Nairn County have appointed Steven Mackay as their new manager.

The 41-year-old has agreed a contract at the Highland League club until 2025 and will be assisted by former club captain, David Hind.

They will both be in the dugout for the first time at Wednesday’s home match against Inverurie Locos.

Mackay replaces Ronnie Sharp, who recently stepped down from the Station Park hot-seat after an indifferent start to the season.

Ahead of facing Locos, the Wee County find themselves second-bottom of the division, with just three points on board so far.

Mackay sets sights high at Nairn

Mackay spent three years as manager of Brora Rangers from 2018, winning two Highland League championships, a North of Scotland Cup and the 2019/20 Highland League Manager of the Year prize.

He said: “David and I are delighted to be returning to Station Park in a management capacity. We both spent three fantastic years at Nairn County as players and have always had a strong affiliation with the club.

“We are aware of how well the club is organised and the infrastructure that is in place, which will support our objective to become one of the top teams in the Highland League and challenge for silverware. We are extremely grateful and excited to be given the opportunity.

New manager Steven Mackay is welcomed to Station Park by chairman Mark Kelman 🤩 Image by @Cutter3110. pic.twitter.com/Ob9AMmfYcR — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) October 4, 2022

“The club has come through a difficult period in recent years and Ronnie Sharp deserves tremendous credit for the role that he played during that time and the squad that he has assembled. Our job is to make sure the squad delivers on the pitch and I cannot wait to get started.”

Experience counted for chairman

Nairn County chairman Mark Kelman explained how Mackay’s experience mattered when it came to landing the job.

He said: “I am delighted that Steven has agreed to accept our offer to become the next manager of Nairn County.

“Steven has a proven track record for success in the Highland League both as a player and as a manager and this aligned with our ambition for the club to challenge for silverware on a regular basis.

“With Steven relocating to the Highlands, we look forward to injecting a new lease of life into the club and building for the future.

“I am also delighted to be welcoming David Hind back to Nairn County as Steven’s assistant, adding another depth of experience to the management team.

“I would like to extend my thanks and that of everyone at the club to Conor Gethins, who stepped into the caretaker’s role at short notice and has done a tremendous amount of work his Ronnie Sharp’s departure.”

“I would also like to put on record my thanks to everyone who applied or expressed an interest in the position.

“We now look forward to a long and prosperous working relationship with both men.”

Scorer turned into successful boss

Mackay started his playing career at Ross County where he made his debut in 1998 and won the Third Division championship, before moving on to Forres Mechanics after 92 appearances and four goals in seven years with the Staggies during which time they also won promotion to the First Division.

After a year at Mosset Park, Steven spent a season each at Elgin City and Peterhead, before returning to Elgin for another year in 2008.

✍️We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Steven Mackay as our new manager 🏆 Full details 👇https://t.co/OqsmyNhrpk pic.twitter.com/IxozbWHI8s — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) October 4, 2022

It was at the end of this season that his time with Nairn as a player commenced.

He signed in May 2009 and scored 84 goals in 116 appearances, winning the 2011 Highland League Cup, where he scored a double in the 4-0 final victory over Fraserburgh.

Mackay then moved on to Brora Rangers in 2012, where he spent eight seasons as a player, winning two Highland League championships, one Highland League Cup and four North of Scotland Cups.

He ended his playing career for the time in 2020 as Brora’s all-time leading goalscorer with 210 goals in 246 appearances.

He stood down as manager at Dudgeon Park in August 2021 before spending last season as assistant manager at Elgin City, and has since made a playing comeback this season with Rothes prior to his appointment as Nairn’s new manager.

Hind came through the youth ranks at Inverness CT before joining Elgin City in summer 2001, where he became club captain.

He signed for Nairn in January 2009 and made 122 appearances in defence, captaining the team in that 2011 Highland League Cup success.

Hind moved on to Brora Rangers in 2012, where he won back-to-back Highland League championships in his first two seasons at Dudgeon Park, before moving into coaching and working as part of Mackay’s backroom team upon his appointment as Brora manager.