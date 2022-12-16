Update: Weekend wipeout for Highland League as Fraserburgh v Strathspey postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Breedon Highland League game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of the wintery weather.

Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle at Bellslea was the last game to be called due to a frozen pitch.

Earlier in the afternoon Deveronvale’s home game against Nairn County was also postponed for the same reason.

The top of the table clash between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City as well as Brora Rangers v Rothes Formartine United v Inverurie Locos, Huntly v Forres Mechanics, Keith v Banks o’ Dee, Turriff United v Clachnacuddin and Wick Academy v Lossiemouth were cancelled at lunchtime.

GAME OFF Tomorrow Breedon Highland League match against @banksodee_fc has been called off due to the snow lying on Kynoch Park This fixture will be re-arranged for later in the season pic.twitter.com/6TGLbxBH4z — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) December 16, 2022

It’s the first time this season that the whole card has been called off because of weather.