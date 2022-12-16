Update: Weekend wipeout for Highland League as Fraserburgh v Strathspey postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Update: Weekend wipeout for Highland League as Fraserburgh v Strathspey postponed

By Callum Law
December 16, 2022, 12:58 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 5:21 pm
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card

Every Breedon Highland League game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of the wintery weather.

Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle at Bellslea was the last game to be called due to a frozen pitch.

Earlier in the afternoon Deveronvale’s home game against Nairn County was also postponed for the same reason.

The top of the table clash between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City as well as Brora Rangers v Rothes Formartine United v Inverurie Locos, Huntly v Forres Mechanics, Keith v Banks o’ Dee, Turriff United v Clachnacuddin and Wick Academy v Lossiemouth were cancelled at lunchtime.

It’s the first time this season that the whole card has been called off because of weather.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

Most Read

1
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
The wintery weather has taken its toll on Saturday's Breedon Highland League card
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented