Josh Peters pleased to keep Buckie on track with late winner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Peters admits Buckie Thistle can play a lot better after his late goal stopped them losing ground in the Breedon Highland League title race.

The striker grabbed a stoppage-time winner to give the Jags a 3-2 victory against local rivals Deveronvale on Tuesday.

The result moves Buckie a point behind table toppers Brechin City, who have a game in hand.

Josh Peters: “We made it hard for ourselves”

Peters admits the derby clash was one Thistle could ill-afford to lose and was pleased they found a way to win, particularly after playing the final 20 minutes with 10 men.

The 26-year-old said: “We needed the three points and in the end we got them. We made it hard for ourselves and it’s been a theme of the last few weeks.

“We’re leaking goals and missing chances, but we’re digging out results and we’re still in there.

“If it had been a draw it might have been a difficult one to claw back.

“But going down to 10 men and managing to win shows the character of the boys.

“We know we weren’t 100% in terms of performance, but those are the games that can sometimes win you leagues.

Today's MOTM was Joshua Peters picked and presented by Stephen Shand Posted by Buckie Thistle Football Club on Tuesday, 3 January 2023

“Although it’s not comfortable you need to keep digging out results no matter what.

“We’ve played a lot better than that this season but the main thing is the three points.

“You need to take in a few different factors, we haven’t played a lot recently and Deveronvale are a good side.

“We dug out the result and it was a great feeling at the end.”

Striker took chance

Peters also netted Buckie’s second goal against Deveronvale with his brace taking him to 20 in all competitions this season.

The winner was a classic striker’s goal with the former Elgin City man finishing from close range after Ryan Fyffe headed down an Andrew MacAskill corner.

Peters added: “There wasn’t much falling for me during the game and I was ghosting roundabout the goalkeeper at set pieces.

“Then it was our last corner and I didn’t move, sometimes as a striker if you move too much you don’t get on the end of it so I stayed where I was.

“Ryan did well to win the header at the back post and Andy’s deliveries are brilliant the majority of the time.

“I thought we would get one more chance and I’m glad to have scored it.”