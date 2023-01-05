Josh Peters pleased to keep Buckie on track with late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Josh Peters pleased to keep Buckie on track with late winner

By Callum Law
January 5, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 7:14 am
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.

Josh Peters admits Buckie Thistle can play a lot better after his late goal stopped them losing ground in the Breedon Highland League title race.

The striker grabbed a stoppage-time winner to give the Jags a 3-2 victory against local rivals Deveronvale on Tuesday.

The result moves Buckie a point behind table toppers Brechin City, who have a game in hand.

Josh Peters: “We made it hard for ourselves”

Peters admits the derby clash was one Thistle could ill-afford to lose and was pleased they found a way to win, particularly after playing the final 20 minutes with 10 men.

The 26-year-old said: “We needed the three points and in the end we got them. We made it hard for ourselves and it’s been a theme of the last few weeks.

“We’re leaking goals and missing chances, but we’re digging out results and we’re still in there.

“If it had been a draw it might have been a difficult one to claw back.

“But going down to 10 men and managing to win shows the character of the boys.

“We know we weren’t 100% in terms of performance, but those are the games that can sometimes win you leagues.

Today's MOTM was Joshua Peters picked and presented by Stephen Shand

Posted by Buckie Thistle Football Club on Tuesday, 3 January 2023

“Although it’s not comfortable you need to keep digging out results no matter what.

“We’ve played a lot better than that this season but the main thing is the three points.

“You need to take in a few different factors, we haven’t played a lot recently and Deveronvale are a good side.

“We dug out the result and it was a great feeling at the end.”

Striker took chance

Peters also netted Buckie’s second goal against Deveronvale with his brace taking him to 20 in all competitions this season.

The winner was a classic striker’s goal with the former Elgin City man finishing from close range after Ryan Fyffe headed down an Andrew MacAskill corner.

Peters added: “There wasn’t much falling for me during the game and I was ghosting roundabout the goalkeeper at set pieces.

“Then it was our last corner and I didn’t move, sometimes as a striker if you move too much you don’t get on the end of it so I stayed where I was.

“Ryan did well to win the header at the back post and Andy’s deliveries are brilliant the majority of the time.

“I thought we would get one more chance and I’m glad to have scored it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Huntly boss Allan Hale thrilled with return to action after month in cold storage
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Inverurie Locos part company with Richard Hastings
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Ally MacDonald hails departed Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell ahead of Keith clash
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Brian Ritchie looking to put Strathspey Thistle on a positive footing for 2023

Most Read

1
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
Josh Peters, left, netted a late winner for Buckie against Deveronvale.
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend
king charles, who recently made the new year honours list public
Readers' letters: Frustration with New Year honours list, gender reform and negativity surrounding Sir…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented