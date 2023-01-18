Marc Lawrence eyes Aberdeenshire Shield progress after Fraserburgh return following time in United States

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Marc Lawrence eyes Aberdeenshire Shield progress after Fraserburgh return following time in United States

By Callum Law
January 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage

Marc Lawrence is hoping to help Fraserburgh into the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final after returning to the club from the United States.

The midfielder is back in the north-east after four-and-half-years in America, and rejoined the Broch at the end of last week.

Lawrence, 24, is set to be involved when the Breedon Highland League champions face Huntly at Christie Park in the semi-final of the Shield, although snow and frost in recent days could lead to the postponement of Wednesday night’s game.

He said: “In general, it was quite an easy decision. Mark Cowie has always kept in touch with me in terms of what I was doing.

“When I’ve been home over the summer I’ve done a couple of pre-seasons with Fraserburgh. When I’ve been home at Christmas I trained with them as well to keep ticking over.

“I enjoyed my loan spells with Fraserburgh a lot and I’m familiar with Mark and the boys.

“So it made sense to come back. If I get up to speed quickly, hopefully it benefits me and the club.

“Semi-finals are big games everyone wants to play in. It will be a hard against a good Huntly team who have quality that can hurt us.

“But the mentality at the Broch towards every game is that we need to be on it.

“I’ve been involved in games like this before and I’m looking forward to getting going and helping where I can.”

American experience

Former Peterhead man Lawrence had loan spells with Fraserburgh between 2015 and 2017.

In the summer of 2018, he moved to Campbellsville University in Kentucky and played alongside studying.

After graduating in 2020, he coached the university’s reserve side and latterly was teaching PE at a school in Kentucky.

Lawrence added: “It taught me a lot about looking after myself, nutrition, stretching, these sort of things.

“We had a good strength and conditioning coach who got the best out of me really quickly.

“I graduated in 2020 during Covid, but I got the chance to stay on the scholarship and do my masters while also coaching at the same time.

“I was in charge of the junior varsity squad, which was the reserves, and I’d around 60 boys that I was working with taking and organising training, sorting out buses and things like that.

“It was good for me in terms of a bit of independence and a lot of organisation.

“Being on the sidelines also let me see the game from a different angle and gave me a better understanding of the game.”

Murray hopes for final say

Meanwhile, Huntly’s Callum Murray is eager to set up a final clash with his former side.

Buckie Thistle await the winners of tonight’s tie, with winger Murray leaving his hometown club in the summer.

The 26-year-old said: “It’s another big game for the club – Huntly were in the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Cup this season.

“It’s always a tough game against Fraserburgh, hopefully we can stick to the game plan and give them a good game.

Huntly’s Callum Murray, right, is looking forward to facing Fraserburgh

“If we could get through it would mean a lot to everyone, especially after losing in the Shield final last year.

“I’m sure the lads that were here will be hurting and want to try to make up for that this year.

“Personally it would be great to play Buckie in the final, but all we’re focusing on at the moment is this game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Andy Low in a better place to lead Inverurie Locos after making Harlaw Park…
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Inverurie Locos confirm the return of Andy Low as manager for second spell in…
Scott Buchan has stepped up to join Inverurie Locos' committee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos appoint former boss Scott Buchan to club committee
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Keith boss Craig Ewen pleased to land Joey Wilson on permanent deal
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Nairn County's Scott Davidson in goal hunt after injury comeback
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Wick's Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett thrilled to get Highland League chance
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Ex-Turriff United striker Aaron Reid on playing way back…
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Huntly-Fraserburgh Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final postponed
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Stuart Golabek believes Josh Meekings could be the man gafferless Brora Rangers are looking…
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Scoring drives John Mcleod as ex-Buckie striker makes Inverness Athletic playing comeback after hip…

Most Read

1
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Marc Lawrence is pleased to be back at Fraserburgh and could face Huntly tonight. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented