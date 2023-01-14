Marc Lawrence returns ahead of Fraserburgh’s clash with Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is thrilled to have bolstered his squad with the signing of Marc Lawrence ahead of today’s clash with Brechin City.

The midfielder is set to feature in this afternoon’s Breedon Highland League clash at Glebe Park, which is a 2pm kick-off, after penning a deal with the Broch until the end of the season.

Lawrence has returned to the north-east after four-and-a-half years in America and previously had loan spells at Fraserburgh between 2015 and 2017 while he was a Peterhead player.

Back for good?

The 24-year-old featured as a trialist in last weekend’s win at Deveronvale.

Boss Cowie said: “He’s a big, strong lad who can play and has a good eye for goal.

“Marc’s at a good age and we think that’s him back for good, so it was a no-brainer to bring him back.

“He’s shown what he can do and he’ll be a great addition to what we’ve already got.

“He’s been home at Christmas and New Year previously and we’ve looked at getting him game time, but it hasn’t quite worked out with international clearance.

“But he’s trained with us when he’s been home and he’s always been a part of Fraserburgh in a way and we’ve kept in regular contact.

“He’s been playing in a different culture in America, but I’m sure he won’t have forgotten what the Highland League is like and will take to it like a duck to water.”

Key clash in title race

Kieran Simpson, Paul Young, Jamie Beagrie, Ross Aitken and Ryan Cowie all return to Fraserburgh’s squad to face Brechin.

The Broch are nine points behind the table-topping Hedgemen, who also have a game in hand.

But Cowie believes his side can earn a win, which would open up the title race.

Last season Fraserburgh overturned a 3-0 deficit to win 5-3 at Glebe Park on their way to winning the Highland League.

Cowie added: “We need to get back to the standards we set.

“We know there’s a beast waiting to be awoken and we’re trying our best to get that, because we know we can do damage when we play well.

“Brechin have been almost flawless up to now, they’ve been excellent and have probably learned from last year and strengthened in the right areas.

“They’re in a really good position, but Buckie and Brora are still there. Ourselves and Formartine need to cling on as long as possible.”

Meanwhile, Brechin’s Jamie Bain insists the result the last time the sides met will have no bearing on today’s clash, particularly because boss Andy Kirk has revamped his squad this season.

He said: “That’s where sometimes a new core to the team as we’ve got this year can help – because they haven’t got that last game on their minds, because they haven’t played Fraserburgh.

“They haven’t got that thought of what happened last time.

“If we can keep doing what we’re doing I think we’ll get the result we want.

“The gaffer’s brought in a different way of playing from last season. We’re more explosive than last season with our energy.

“Everyone loves winning, so if you’re winning most weeks it’s always good and long may it continue. But Fraserburgh will be a massive test.”

Brechin will be without loan midfielder Aaron Arnott, after he was recalled by parent club Raith Rovers.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Forres Mechanics face Brora Rangers at Mosset Park.

Graham Fraser is the Can-Cans’ only absentee, while Joe Malin and James Wallace are still out for Cattachs.

Richard Davidson and John Farquhar are in interim charge for Inverurie Locos’ clash with Deveronvale at Harlaw Park, which is a 2pm kick-off.

Jamie Michie is missing for the Railwaymen, but Sam Burnett and Jay Halliday are back in contention.

Vale are boosted by Jayden Goldie joining Jaydan Bradford and Charlie Hay in signing a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

Ryan Spink, Kieran Lawrence and Tyler Mykyta are out of Formartine United’s meeting with Huntly at North Lodge Park, while Graeme Rodger, Julian Wade, Johnny Crawford and Aaron Norris are doubtful for the Pitmedden side.

The Black and Golds are missing Andy Hunter, Zander Jack, Chris Hay and Max Berton with Ross Still and Ryan Sewell doubtful.

Daniel Whitehorn and Seamus McConaghy return for Strathspey Thistle’s game against Lossiemouth at Seafield Park, but Oliver Kelly has been recalled by Elgin City.

The Coasters welcome back Dean Stewart and Niall Kennedy from suspension.

Josh Winton, Paul Lawson and Aggie Gray are in interim charge of Banks o’ Dee, who welcome Turriff United to Spain Park.

Darryn Kelly and Andy Shearer return for the home side.

Ewan Clark is a doubt for Turra, with Jordan Cooper, Keir Smith and Andrew Watt still missing.