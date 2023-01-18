‘Our staff should be commended’: Highland council leader vows to protect jobs and communities from budget cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Our staff should be commended’: Highland council leader vows to protect jobs and communities from budget cuts

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
January 18, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 10:03 am
Council leader Raymond Bremner says Highland faces a tough year, but is up for the challenge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Council leader Raymond Bremner says Highland faces a tough year, but is up for the challenge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

As the gritters battle through the snow and councillors slog through budget meetings, 2023 is looking rather bleak.

This harsh winter will add to the backlog of roads repairs, just as council bosses are being asked to save every penny.

Meanwhile, the social media critics are as relentless as the snow. Highland council leader Raymond Bremner recently reminded the public that frontline staff are doing the best they can with diminished resources.

Mr Bremner says it’s already been a tough year for council staff.

“The employees coming through this winter period – with all the challenges it’s bringing – are to be absolutely commended,” he said.

One of those challenges is the looming prospect of redundancies. Mr Bremner says the council will do everything in its power to avoid that. He also wants to protect communities from some of the toughest times in living memory.

Highland Council budget will bring ‘a tough year for all’

The picture may be bleak in Highland, but the region is far from alone.

Fresh from meetings with Cosla, Mr Bremner says every council is reeling from the aftermath of the pandemic, the cost of living crisis, inflation and ongoing pay disputes. Many of those councils were already in hot water financially.

Highland had, he says, started to see some green shoots of recovery. But now it has a projected revenue budget gap of £40.9 million (the opposition say it’s closer to £50 million) and a capital programme it can no longer afford.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that it will be a tough year ahead,” says Mr Bremner, whose SNP group leads the administration in coalition with the independent group.

“However, Cosla has given us a sense of how difficult it is for all local authorities across Scotland. Right now, every council is wondering just how far the cuts will go. We all know there needs to be some clever decision making.”

John Swinney
John Swinney’s budget included some extra cash for local government but Cosla says it’s not enough. Image: PA.

The Liberal Democrat opposition last week accused the SNP of not lobbying the Scottish Government hard enough. But Mr Bremner says all councils are under pressure “no matter the colour of their flag” and that reflects a government under pressure too.

Many councils had hoped to gain some financial stability by pushing for multi-year settlements from the Scottish Government. Now, he says, it’s a challenge just to get the full picture for the year ahead.

He admits “any extra would help” but says Highland Council will also look to generate revenue wherever it can, to shore up the budget.

Council hopes to protect jobs

Mr Bremner refuses to be downbeat, saying the opportunities are there for the taking. He was buoyed by recent news that Opportunity Cromarty Firth has won its bid for freeport status.

Highland can come through this, he says, if we box clever.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (second left) and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (second right) during a visit to the Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon. Image: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

To get the ball rolling, the administration asked every council department to identify a fixed percentage of savings. Critics say it’s too simplistic an approach, but Mr Bremner says it’s a starting point for discussion.

Some services will find the savings more easily than others, but it will at least throw up all the options. From there, it ultimately falls to members to decide what they can bear to lose, and which cuts are a step too far.

Mr Bremner points out that many council services are statutory, while others are provided at the council’s discretion.

“There’s a difference between what the Government requires by statute and what the public wants,” he says. “We can do better at letting people know what those services are. For instance, very few people realise that housing isn’t a statutory service, and nor are play parks or toilets.”

That’s not to say the council will stop running its own housing stock, but it highlights the gulf between what the public expect, and what the council is obliged to deliver.

Mr Bremner remained tight lipped about what cuts we can expect to see. The council has already admitted many services will be reduced or lost. And it could shed up to 500 jobs through ‘natural wastage’.

Mr Bremner says the council will do all it can to avoid compulsory redundancies, but stopped short of ruling them out entirely.

Moral and social responsibility

Councillors clearly have difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks. Highland Council sets its capital budget at a meeting on 1 February and its revenue budget on 2 March.

The capital programme has been hit hard by a 20-40% increase in costs. This leaves the council having to shelve some of its big ticket projects, with councillors no doubt pushing to protect their own patch.

Tain 3-18 campus
Tain Campus is moving ahead, but budget plans are up for review. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects

“The fact is, capital comes at a cost,” says Mr Bremner. “Capital funding needs to be paid back either through the revenue budget or from reserves. We’re looking at how to sustain levels of investment and sustain levels of service. Right now, it’s difficult to see how we can do that.”

However, Mr Bremner says their sums are underpinned by a strong sense of ethics.

“We have a moral and social responsibility in terms of the impact our decisions will have on Highland communities,” he says. “If they’re squeezed, that affects people’s disposable income and we already have people on the breadline, living in poverty.

“Whatever we do, it won’t be easy, but we will protect communities as much as we can.”

Not all doom and gloom in Highland Council budget

For the council leader, delivering on that also means hiring the right chief executive. Current chief Donna Manson has resigned, and the council is actively seeking her replacement. What does the council need in a new boss?

Mr Bremner reiterates that this is a member-led council, so ultimately the chief executive must be a safe pair of hands, capable of delivering the programme set by members. He or she must also be financially astute.

For Mr Bremner personally, he’d like to hire someone who ‘gets it’. The new boss should understand the unique and diverse nature of Highland, and recognise that one size definitely doesn’t fit all.

In that sense, the picture’s not entirely bleak. If there’s one cause for optimism, it’s the Highland spirit we all saw during lockdown.

“It’s not all doom and gloom,” he says. “The council is ready for the challenge. There are bound to be opportunities that will prevail, and our communities are up for grasping those.”

