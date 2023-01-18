Wick’s Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett thrilled to get Highland League chance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett the lure of Breedon Highland League football with Wick Academy was too good to turn down.

The 23-year-old netted his first goal for the Scorries in Saturday’s win against Clachnacuddin.

Flett and fellow Orcadian Toby Macleod signed for Academy in November, having featured as trialists earlier in the season.

For Flett – who previously played for Orkney in the North Caledonian League and local side Stromness – the offer was one he couldn’t refuse.

He said: “Myself and Toby were asked on trial against Fraserburgh away from home (in August).

“We did that and enjoyed it. After that Gary Manson (manager) asked us if we would sign and we felt it was too good an opportunity to turn down and we’re both enjoying it so far.

“I like a challenge and when Gary asked me to go to that Fraserburgh game I couldn’t turn it down.

20 minutes – goal for Wick Academy, Jamie Flett. CFC 0 Wafc 2. pic.twitter.com/ccHqGWbLej — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) January 14, 2023

Long days of travelling worth it for footballing step up – Flett

“In terms of travelling for home games, it’s not bad – I get the 8am boat from Stromness and the 7pm boat home. It’s still a whole day, but it’s just Saturday.

“But for the away games, you have to come over on Friday night and don’t get home until Sunday.

“It’s a lot of commitment, but to me it’s worth it for the step up in football which I couldn’t get in Orkney.

“The standard of football on Orkney is good, but I felt like the step up to the Highland League was a good challenge for me.

“Just after signing I played against Falkirk in the Scottish Cup, and I’d never played against anybody like that before so it was a great experience.”

Flett was pleased to open his Wick goalscoring account at the weekend, and added: “It was a good moment, but it was also a bit of weight off my shoulders – when you sign for a new club there’s a bit of expectation.

“So it was good to score and all the boys were happy for me.”