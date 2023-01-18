Wick’s Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett thrilled to get Highland League chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick’s Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett thrilled to get Highland League chance

By Callum Law
January 18, 2023, 11:45 am
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend

For Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett the lure of Breedon Highland League football with Wick Academy was too good to turn down.

The 23-year-old netted his first goal for the Scorries in Saturday’s win against Clachnacuddin.

Flett and fellow Orcadian Toby Macleod signed for Academy in November, having featured as trialists earlier in the season.

For Flett – who previously played for Orkney in the North Caledonian League and local side Stromness – the offer was one he couldn’t refuse.

He said: “Myself and Toby were asked on trial against Fraserburgh away from home (in August).

“We did that and enjoyed it. After that Gary Manson (manager) asked us if we would sign and we felt it was too good an opportunity to turn down and we’re both enjoying it so far.

“I like a challenge and when Gary asked me to go to that Fraserburgh game I couldn’t turn it down.

Long days of travelling worth it for footballing step up – Flett

“In terms of travelling for home games, it’s not bad – I get the 8am boat from Stromness and the 7pm boat home. It’s still a whole day, but it’s just Saturday.

“But for the away games, you have to come over on Friday night and don’t get home until Sunday.

“It’s a lot of commitment, but to me it’s worth it for the step up in football which I couldn’t get in Orkney.

“The standard of football on Orkney is good, but I felt like the step up to the Highland League was a good challenge for me.

“Just after signing I played against Falkirk in the Scottish Cup, and I’d never played against anybody like that before so it was a great experience.”

Flett was pleased to open his Wick goalscoring account at the weekend, and added: “It was a good moment, but it was also a bit of weight off my shoulders – when you sign for a new club there’s a bit of expectation.

“So it was good to score and all the boys were happy for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Nairn County's Scott Davidson in goal hunt after injury comeback
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Ex-Turriff United striker Aaron Reid on playing way back…
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Huntly-Fraserburgh Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final postponed
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Stuart Golabek believes Josh Meekings could be the man gafferless Brora Rangers are looking…
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Marc Lawrence eyes Aberdeenshire Shield progress after Fraserburgh return following time in United States
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Scoring drives John Mcleod as ex-Buckie striker makes Inverness Athletic playing comeback after hip…
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Harry Nicolson looks to make an impact on Clachnacuddin return
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Nairn County v Buckie Thistle and Clachnacuddin…
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Highland League: Lack of 'conviction' costs Huntly at Formartine; Garry Wood treble for Inverurie…
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Highland League: 'Season's best' from Wick at Clach; Brora Rangers hammer Forres Mechanics

Most Read

1
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
3
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
2
4
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Heavy snow causing treacherous driving conditions across the north and north-east
5
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Paedophile jailed after being found with 17 days’ worth of child abuse videos
6
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
There’s no place like this £460,000 new build home in idyllic Inverurie
7
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign striker in January transfer window to replace…
8
A9 Inverness
Inverness police motorcyclists taken to hospital during prime minister’s visit
9
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Five men arrested in Aberdeen organised crime crackdown
10
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Karen’s Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Police name woman found dead in Aberdeen home - as man, 43, to appear…
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Queen Consort celebrates 10 years as Aberdeen University chancellor with visit to new science…
Beasdale Bridge crash
Crash involving a lorry on the A90 near Kingswells
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Road reopened after air ambulance called to A95 at Boat of Garten
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Plans for desperately-needed new north schools up in the air as crucial money meeting…
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Scottish football let down by refereeing calls in League…
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
'Someone dies tonight': Man in court after sending threatening texts to ex-partner
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Feed costs and NZ lamb imports soar
Jamie Flett was pleased to net his first goal Wick Academy at the weekend
Man violently attacked partner at Aberdeen hotel over her refusal to play card game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented