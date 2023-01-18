Nairn County’s Scott Davidson in goal hunt after injury comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County’s Scott Davidson is hoping to find form after returning from his latest injury setback.

The striker played 90 minutes for the first time since October in Saturday’s defeat to Buckie Thistle.

An ankle ligament problem had kept Davidson on the sidelines in recent months, adding to his frustration after last season was disrupted by a knee injury.

Having scored three goals this term, the 28-year-old is hoping to increase his contribution in the remaining months of the campaign.

Davidson said: “Last season was tough for me with my knee injury and then I damaged ankle ligaments in October.

“I was back just before Christmas and that was my first 90 minutes on Saturday.

“Hopefully that goal I’m after will come against Fraserburgh this weekend.

“We’ve got good attacking options. Kenny (McKenzie)’s been giving us a lot playing wide left, he works hard, he’s wiry and he gets everywhere.

“Ciaran Young has been in good form, we’ve Conor Gethins to come back as well, and there’s Andrew Greig and Liam Shewan.

“We’ve got good attacking options and across the squad I think we’ve got good options, but I’m sure the management team will be looking to strengthen as well.”

The weekend loss to Buckie ended an unbeaten run of eight games in the Breedon Highland League for Nairn.

That form has lifted them up to ninth and Davidson reckons the future looks bright at Station Park.

He added: “The boys are buying into what the management team are trying to do and it’s an enjoyable place to be.

“It’s just hard work and dedication really and hopefully silverware will come in the future.”