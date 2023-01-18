Nairn County’s Scott Davidson in goal hunt after injury comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County’s Scott Davidson in goal hunt after injury comeback

By Callum Law
January 18, 2023, 11:45 am
Scott Davidson of Nairn. Image: Jasperimage
Scott Davidson of Nairn. Image: Jasperimage

Nairn County’s Scott Davidson is hoping to find form after returning from his latest injury setback.

The striker played 90 minutes for the first time since October in Saturday’s defeat to Buckie Thistle.

An ankle ligament problem had kept Davidson on the sidelines in recent months, adding to his frustration after last season was disrupted by a knee injury.

Having scored three goals this term, the 28-year-old is hoping to increase his contribution in the remaining months of the campaign.

Davidson said: “Last season was tough for me with my knee injury and then I damaged ankle ligaments in October.

“I was back just before Christmas and that was my first 90 minutes on Saturday.

“Hopefully that goal I’m after will come against Fraserburgh this weekend.

Scott Davidson, right, in action for Nairn County.

“We’ve got good attacking options. Kenny (McKenzie)’s been giving us a lot playing wide left, he works hard, he’s wiry and he gets everywhere.

“Ciaran Young has been in good form, we’ve Conor Gethins to come back as well, and there’s Andrew Greig and Liam Shewan.

“We’ve got good attacking options and across the squad I think we’ve got good options, but I’m sure the management team will be looking to strengthen as well.”

The weekend loss to Buckie ended an unbeaten run of eight games in the Breedon Highland League for Nairn.

That form has lifted them up to ninth and Davidson reckons the future looks bright at Station Park.

He added: “The boys are buying into what the management team are trying to do and it’s an enjoyable place to be.

“It’s just hard work and dedication really and hopefully silverware will come in the future.”

