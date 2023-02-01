Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie keen to finish the season strongly after injury setbacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie keen to finish the season strongly after injury setbacks

By Callum Law
February 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 9:05 am
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie is pleased to be back in action. Image: Jasperimage
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie is pleased to be back in action. Image: Jasperimage

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie is determined to make the most of the rest of the season after a frustrating time with injuries.

The defender missed the start of the campaign due to a torn meniscus, and then dislocated his knee in August.

Cowie has returned to the Broch fold in recent weeks and, with 13 Breedon Highland League games left as well as the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final to look forward to, he says there’s still plenty to play for.

However, the 31-year-old knows he faces competition to play regularly with club captain Willie West having spent most of the season in Cowie’s favoured left-back position.

He said: “It’s been a poor season for me with injuries, but I’ve just had to be patient.

“The club and Mark (Cowie manager) and James (Duthie assistant manager) have been patient with my rehab and I’ve got to be patient as well.

Fraserburgh captain Willie West, left, has spent most of this season at left-back when Ryan Cowie has been out injured.

“If I don’t play, I’ve got to make sure I do the right things and keep working hard.

“I can still get fitter and I’m still lacking a wee bit of sharpness, but hopefully that’s me off the treatment table for a while.

“I think Willie gets younger every season rather than older, it’s good to have that competition.

“Willie shows great experience, he played a difficult fixture last week against Huntly and I thought he was excellent.

“I’m not an idiot, I know I need to bide my time.

“As long as the team’s winning.

“Whether it’s me or Willie that plays, if we’re putting in performances that’s the main thing.”

Broch won’t give in

Fraserburgh’s hopes of retaining the Highland League title look slim, given they’re 11 points behind leaders Brechin City having played a game more.

But Cowie added: “It would be letting the fans down if we just conceded it was over and don’t give it a go.

“We’ve got 13 games left and we’ll see where it takes us, there are still twists and turns to come yet.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh and Formartine United v Keith

