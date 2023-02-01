Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie keen to finish the season strongly after injury setbacks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie is determined to make the most of the rest of the season after a frustrating time with injuries.

The defender missed the start of the campaign due to a torn meniscus, and then dislocated his knee in August.

Cowie has returned to the Broch fold in recent weeks and, with 13 Breedon Highland League games left as well as the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final to look forward to, he says there’s still plenty to play for.

However, the 31-year-old knows he faces competition to play regularly with club captain Willie West having spent most of the season in Cowie’s favoured left-back position.

He said: “It’s been a poor season for me with injuries, but I’ve just had to be patient.

“The club and Mark (Cowie manager) and James (Duthie assistant manager) have been patient with my rehab and I’ve got to be patient as well.

“If I don’t play, I’ve got to make sure I do the right things and keep working hard.

“I can still get fitter and I’m still lacking a wee bit of sharpness, but hopefully that’s me off the treatment table for a while.

“I think Willie gets younger every season rather than older, it’s good to have that competition.

“Willie shows great experience, he played a difficult fixture last week against Huntly and I thought he was excellent.

“I’m not an idiot, I know I need to bide my time.

“As long as the team’s winning.

“Whether it’s me or Willie that plays, if we’re putting in performances that’s the main thing.”

Broch won’t give in

Fraserburgh’s hopes of retaining the Highland League title look slim, given they’re 11 points behind leaders Brechin City having played a game more.

But Cowie added: “It would be letting the fans down if we just conceded it was over and don’t give it a go.

“We’ve got 13 games left and we’ll see where it takes us, there are still twists and turns to come yet.”