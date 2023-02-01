Russell Borthwick: It’s time to put on your positive pants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Russell Borthwick: It’s time to put on your positive pants

By Russell Borthwick
February 1, 2023, 6:00 am
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.

Pessimism never won any battle and these words, first uttered by army general and former US president Dwight Eisenhower, are my mantra for 2023.

And if you’re reading this from an AB postcode, I want it to be your mantra too.

Put on your positive pants. Embrace change and look forward, not back.

Last year, like 2021 and 2020 before it, was rotten for many businesses in this region.

But this year, with the right mindset, I think we can make positive change happen.

A statue of positive-thinking Dwight Eisenhower, who was US president from 1953 to 1961. Image: Shutterstock

There are a number of challenges the chamber is laser-focused on this year. The first, is helping to secure a prosperous future for Union Street.

We need a new narrative for our city centre, one which focuses on its rich history and tells the story of its renewal and renaissance.

Endlessly harping on about how “it’s nae fit it used to be” will get us nowhere. It isn’t what it used to be because the world has changed.

Focus on the future

The street is home to nearly two miles of ground floor units. You couldn’t get two miles of retail in Dubai in 2023, let alone Aberdeen, so let’s focus our energy on what the street can be, rather than what it was.

Yes, there are a lot of empty units – 111 out of 461 at the last count – but with a targeted business development approach, we can repopulate it.

Alongside Aberdeen Inspired and other partners, the chamber has been working on building a coalition which will take a leading role in attracting new businesses to the street.

Endlessly harping on about how “it’s nae fit it used to be” will get us nowhere.”

Some people will say it can’t be done. But from the autumn of its retail days, the seeds have been sown for a new spring in the form of Fresh Start Relief.

In most cases when a vacant property is brought back into use it is eligible for Fresh Start Relief.

This provides eligible businesses 100% relief on their rates for up to the first year of trading.

Union Street can have a bright future. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

According to Aberdeen City Council, of the 111 empty units on Union Street, 107 meet these criteria.

Of the 47 ground floor units, all but two would be eligible for Fresh Start relief, potentially offering a major boost to reoccupation plans.

So, let’s confidently tell the story of the regeneration under way in our city centre.

We have more than £60 million being poured into improvements to Union Terrace Gardens and the new international market.

City centre’s ‘compelling case’

If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free.

And if we package this up and sell it in the right way, along with statistics which back up the spending power of this prosperous region, I think a compelling case can be made to any business looking for a new location.

Another challenge the chamber will – again – be dedicating itself to in 2023 is securing a more reasoned debate about the future of oil and gas in our energy mix.

This leads me to another Eisenhower quote: “The world moves, and ideas that were once good are not always good.”

The world moved after COP26 in Glasgow, which led to our first minister surprising her parliamentary colleagues by announcing her opposition to further oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

She has since doubled down on this position, and moved it into government policy, which is quite staggering for a government which was in support of maximising economic recovery when it came into power.

A flag with a picture of earth on it alongside text relating to COP26 Glasgow
“The world moved after COP26”. Image: Shutterstock.

Seen through the prism of the climate crisis, you can understand why Nicola Sturgeon wants to prioritise green energy investment.

Nobody is in denial about the need to cut emissions, however, in opposing new hydrocarbons during the energy transition she continues to overlook how the world has moved again since COP26.

The war in Ukraine has brought into sharp focus the fragility of world markets and the fault lines of globalisation.

It has also, for the first time since the 1970s, seen genuine concerns raised about our energy security as a nation.

Holyrood energy policy makes ‘little economic sense’

Our oil and gas production has already more than halved over the past 20 years. In that same period, the amount of energy generated from renewable sources has risen, but at a fraction of the pace, and energy consumption has remained static.

Every barrel left under the North Sea is a barrel the UK will have to import from another part of the world, with the heavier carbon toll that shipping across oceans carries.

And that’s why I’m optimistic, even in the face of fresh Scottish Government opposition which makes very little economic sense and even less environmental sense.

Russell Borthwick is chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

The law could reportedly be changed to force teachers to inform head teachers if they plan to strike (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Teachers could be forced to tell heads they plan to strike under reported change
Industry body Water UK said an expected 7.5% increase would see customers pay around £1.23 per day on average, an increase of 8p per day (PA)
Household water bills in England and Wales to rise by 7.5% from April
Some 2.3m UK households missed an essential payment in January, up from 1.9m in December, a survey suggests (Jacob King/PA)
‘2.3 million UK households missed an essential payment in January’
(PA)
Unite calls for emergency windfall tax on banks
Owner of British Gas, Centrica, will launch an investigation into the claims (Owen Humphreys/PA)
British Gas no longer applying for warrants to fit prepayment meters
The Labour analysis showed predicted annual increases in costs for a median house purchase at 80% mortgage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Homeowners face mortgage hikes of up to £14,000 a year, says Labour
The Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision at midday on Thursday (Toby Melville/PA)
FTSE in the red ahead of Bank rates decision
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Thurso-based bakery secures new route to success for its shortbread with six-figure Virgin Atlantic…
Ms Rose (centre) has offered to send her head of retail banking (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
NatWest boss refuses summons by MPs probing savings rates
Striking members and supporters of the National Education Union (NEU) on Whitehall, on a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will hold a rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes. Picture date: Wednesday February 1, 2023.
‘Vast majority’ of schools in England and Wales affected by teachers’ strike

Most Read

1
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
"If landlords play ball, any new occupier could potentially have a year rent and rates free" - Russell Borthwick.
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented