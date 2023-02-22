No let up from Rothes’ Allen Mackenzie against local club Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No let up from Rothes’ Allen Mackenzie against local club Strathspey Thistle

By Callum Law
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Allen Mackenzie is hoping Rothes can get the better of Strathspey Thistle
Allen Mackenzie is hoping Rothes can get the better of Strathspey Thistle

Allen Mackenzie hopes Strathspey Thistle can stay in the Breedon Highland League – but the Rothes midfielder won’t be showing them any mercy tonight.

The Speysiders host the bottom of the table Grantown Jags at Mackessack Park.

Strathspey could face a relegation play-off at the end of the season, Aviemore-based Mackenzie is a former Thistle player and hopes his local club survives.

But he won’t be looking to do them any favours this evening with Rothes aiming to close the gap on sixth-place Inverurie Locos to one point.

Mackenzie, 32, who signed a contract extension until 2026 at the weekend, said: “Strathspey is a club I have a soft spot for being from the area and I used to play for them as well.

“They’ve got a great set-up, I hope Strathspey can stay in the league, I wouldn’t want to see my local club go down.

“But for us it would be good for us to try to put a run together.

“We’re here to push up the league and try to win as many games as we can.

“We didn’t have the start to the season we would have liked and we won’t be pulling any punches against Strathspey because we want to get up the league.”

Hard work key for Jags

Robert MacCormack will take charge of Strathspey for the first time after Saturday’s clash with Huntly was postponed.

He added: “We’re looking for an honest performance from all the players.

“Every player knows what’s expected of them, we need to work as hard as we can with and without the ball.

“We need to match the opposition’s work-rate and go from there.

“Rothes are a very good and well-organised team. They’ll be good going forward and hard to break down.

“It will be a very difficult game for us and a big challenge, but we need to look forward to these challenges.”

Elsewhere Lossiemouth face Banks o’ Dee in the Highland League for the first time at Grant Park.

Banks o’ Dee could hand a debut to midfielder Chris Antoniazzi who has joined on loan from Elgin City for the rest of the season.

Dean Stewart and Jared Kennedy are still out for the Coasters, Neale Allan, Kyle Willox and Marc Young remain sidelined for Dee.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Rothes v Forres Mechanics and Brechin City v Inverurie Locos

