Huntly striving to keep run going in derby clash with Keith

Huntly manager Allan Hale is aiming to extend their good run of form when they face Keith tonight.

The Blacks and Golds have amassed 13 points from their last six Breedon Highland League fixtures ahead of this evening’s derby with the Maroons at Christie Park.

With 10 games left Huntly are nine points shy of last season’s tally and two points outside the top half.

Hale said: “It shows we’re capable of putting a run together, we’re only three wins away from equalling our points total from last season.

“Hopefully we can do that which would show progress. We’re still in contention to finish in the top half which is good.

“We’ve put some decent runs together and we know on our day we’re a capable team.

“It’s about consistency and trying to give a certain level of peformance week on week which can help us get positive results.

“That’s what we’re focusing on and trying to get a performance which reflects our capabilities.”

Maroons looking for change in fortune

Keith have had a difficult 2023 picking up one point from five fixtures and boss Craig Ewen hopes they can improve following a tricky run.

He added: “This year with the games that have been postponed we’ve played Brora away, Formartine away, Deveronvale at home, Buckie away and Fraserburgh away.

“Four of those sides are in the league’s top five so the fixtures and the weather with the games that have been off haven’t been kind to us.

“We’ve lost four of those games and we need to try to start getting points on the board and get back on the front foot again.

“Huntly away is another tough game they’re a tall, physical, athletic side which we will need to cope with.

“On other side of things we need to try to put the ball in the net because we’re not scoring enough goals or creating enough chances.

“We need to do better in the final third and be more clinical in both boxes because just now it’s not good enough and we’re looking for a big improvement.”

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics face Clachnacuddin at Mosset Park. Dale Wood, Ben Barron, Lucas Davidson, Kane Davies, Robert Donaldson and Graham Fraser are missing for the Can-Cans.

For the Lilywhites, Calum Black is still suspended.