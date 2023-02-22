Huntly striving to keep run going in derby clash with Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huntly striving to keep run going in derby clash with Keith

By Callum Law
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Huntly manager Allan Hale has been pleased with their form ahead of facing Keith
Huntly manager Allan Hale has been pleased with their form ahead of facing Keith

Huntly manager Allan Hale is aiming to extend their good run of form when they face Keith tonight.

The Blacks and Golds have amassed 13 points from their last six Breedon Highland League fixtures ahead of this evening’s derby with the Maroons at Christie Park.

With 10 games left Huntly are nine points shy of last season’s tally and two points outside the top half.

Hale said: “It shows we’re capable of putting a run together, we’re only three wins away from equalling our points total from last season.

“Hopefully we can do that which would show progress. We’re still in contention to finish in the top half which is good.

“We’ve put some decent runs together and we know on our day we’re a capable team.

“It’s about consistency and trying to give a certain level of peformance week on week which can help us get positive results.

“That’s what we’re focusing on and trying to get a performance which reflects our capabilities.”

Maroons looking for change in fortune

Keith have had a difficult 2023 picking up one point from five fixtures and boss Craig Ewen hopes they can improve following a tricky run.

He added: “This year with the games that have been postponed we’ve played Brora away, Formartine away, Deveronvale at home, Buckie away and Fraserburgh away.

“Four of those sides are in the league’s top five so the fixtures and the weather with the games that have been off haven’t been kind to us.

“We’ve lost four of those games and we need to try to start getting points on the board and get back on the front foot again.

“Huntly away is another tough game they’re a tall, physical, athletic side which we will need to cope with.

Keith manager Craig Ewen is looking for an improved performance against Huntly

“On other side of things we need to try to put the ball in the net because we’re not scoring enough goals or creating enough chances.

“We need to do better in the final third and be more clinical in both boxes because just now it’s not good enough and we’re looking for a big improvement.”

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics face Clachnacuddin at Mosset Park. Dale Wood, Ben Barron, Lucas Davidson, Kane Davies, Robert Donaldson and Graham Fraser are missing for the Can-Cans.

For the Lilywhites, Calum Black is still suspended.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Rothes v Forres Mechanics and Brechin City v Inverurie Locos

