Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Lossiemouth get the better of Keith

By Callum Law
February 25, 2023, 3:50 pm
Lossiemouth's Ross Morrison, centre, is grounded by the challenge from Lewis Coull of Keith, left
Lossiemouth's Ross Morrison, centre, is grounded by the challenge from Lewis Coull of Keith, left

Lossiemouth returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Keith in the Breedon Highland League at Kynoch Park.

Adam MacLeod’s first half penalty gave the Coasters the lead and Fraser Forbes’ counter with his first touch after coming on as a substitute sealed the points.

After three straight defeats this is a welcome win for the Lossie, while the Maroons have now gone eight games without a victory since beating Turriff United on November 26.

Keith had to pull out the stops to get the game on, despite the pitch passing an inspection at 9.30am there was a section referee Gordon Seago wasn’t happy with.

Sand was applied to the area in question and Maroons chairman Andy Troup rolled it as the teams warmed up.

Early action

When the proceedings did get underway home goalkeeper Craig Reid was first to be worked, but he comfortably held Liam Archibald’s curling shot.

Coasters custodian Cameron Farquhar made a scrambling save in the 20th minute to turn away Kieran Yeats’ skidding free-kick from 25 yards.

Midway through the first period there was a moment of alarm for Farquhar.

Lewis McAndrew’s miscued an attempted clearance flew back towards his own goal with Farquhar coming out to the edge of his box to control and clear.

But after taking a touch Gavin Elphinstone nipped in to win possession and was tripped by Farquhar right on the edge of the area. The goalkeeper was booked but Connor Killoh’s effort from the resultant free-kick hit the Lossie wall.

Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid is beaten by the penalty from Lossiemouth’s Adam MacLeod

In the 28th minute the visitors passed up a decent opening when James Leslie’s ball into the box broke for Ryan Stuart, who scooped over from six yards.

Shortly after Stuart was appealing for a penalty when he went down after knocking the ball round Reid, but ref Seago took no action.

On 38 minutes Lossiemouth did have a penalty. Ross Morrison nutmegged Joey Wilson on the right side of the box and then went down after a shoulder charge from Lewis Coull.

After Seago had pointed to the spot MacLeod fired into the bottom left corner.

Maroons seek leveller

Early in the second period Keith threatened with Demilade Yunas’ cross-cum-shot from the left side of the area just missing evading team-mate Matthew Tough and the goal.

On 53 minutes a missed clearance by Murray Addison gave MacLeod a chance, but his strike from just inside the area was straight at Reid.

However, on 62 minutes Lossie doubled their lead. Morrison broke through two challenges on the right flank and fired the ball across goal for substitute Forbes to tap home with his first touch after replacing Stuart.

Keith were now chasing the game with manager Craig Ewen introducing James Brownie and Nathan McKeown from the bench in a bid to alter the outcome.

In the 74th minute Lossie came close to a third but Leslie couldn’t quite find the target after connecting with Morrison’s free-kick.

Keith chairman Andy Troup rolls the pitch prior to their game against Lossiemouth

With 12 minutes remaining Keith came close to setting up a grandstand finish when Brownie let fly from 15 yards, but Farquhar parried and the hosts couldn’t force the rebound in.

The Maroons were increasing the pressure, with Elphinstone wriggling away from McAndrew only to see his net-bound shot from 12 yards cleared off the line by Leslie.

As time ticked down Yunas sent a header over but Keith couldn’t find the net.

