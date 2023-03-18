Jack Murray: Win at Brora Rangers showed Buckie Thistle can rise to Highland League title-fight pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Jack Murray: Win at Brora Rangers showed Buckie Thistle can rise to Highland League title-fight pressure

By By Andy Skinner and Ryan Cryle
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Jack Murray netted Buckie Thistle's opener against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Jack Murray netted Buckie Thistle's opener against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage

Jack Murray feels Buckie Thistle have shown they can rise to the pressure in the Breedon Highland League title race.

The Jags’ 2-0 victory over Brora Rangers on Wednesday extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

It followed a fine 3-1 triumph away to Banks o’ Dee last weekend, with Graeme Stewart’s men, who have won their last six Highland League games, returning to home action against Rothes on Saturday.

Although second-placed Brechin City have three games in hand on the Victoria Park men, defender Murray insists momentum is building in Thistle’s push.

Murray said: “We knew we needed a result on Wednesday (at Brora).

“In some of the bigger games away from home, such as Brechin and Fraserburgh, we have dropped points this season.

“We know how difficult a place Brora is to go, so we were delighted to go up and get the result.

Buckie Thistle’s Jack Murray scores the opener at Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage

“Some of the Aberdeen boys were leaving at 2pm to get to the game, so it was a great three points.

“We want the points on the board to put as much pressure as we can on Brechin.

“There is still a lot of football to be played, but we are in a good position right now.”

Buckie’s match against third-placed Brora remained goalless at half-time, before second half goals from Murray and Josh Peters secured a valuable triumph.

Josh Peters scores the second goal for Buckie against Brora. Image: Jasperimage

Murray added: “We started the game well, we were good in the first 30 minutes.

“As Brora always do, they came into it.

“With the quality they have on the pitch, they were always going to have their moments. We weathered the storm, we got the early goal in the second half and then got the second.

“We move on to Rothes now which is another tough one.”

Buckie’s opponents on Saturday, Rothes, were out of action last weekend due to the wintery weather.

In their previous league meeting with Buckie, in October, the Speysiders found themselves 3-0 down at half-time, but almost levelled the game at 3-3 in the second half before eventually losing 4-2.

Their manager, Ross Jack – who could be missing Bruce Milne, Ben Williamson, Ben Johnstone and Liam Shewan at Victoria Park – expects the hosts to be galvanised rather than tired after their big midweek win.

He is determined his team won’t be caught cold by Buckie, though, with Rothes’ sights of sixth place this term, which is currently occupied by Inverurie Locos – who are one point better off having played a game more.

Jack said: “They came out last time and caught us cold. It took us 45 minutes to get it sorted out and then at half-time we had a wee change of formation and got back in the game at 3-2, and should have made it three-all.

“They’ll be out the blocks flying, despite having had a tough game on Wednesday, because that’s what they do, and keep you under pressure as long as they possibly can.

Rothes boss Ross Jack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“They’ll try to turn the screw, so we need to be ready for that, make sure we don’t buckle and make sure it’s a challenge for them as well.

“Their result the other night was a fantastic one and they’ve given themselves every chance to win the title.

“We’ve got to plenty to play for as well. We’re not just there to make up the numbers, but to play for points and try to get into sixth spot if we can.

“These are the types of games you want to test yourselves in, with Buckie being one of the best teams over the last two seasons. It’s a great challenge for us.”

Team news from around the Breedon Highland League

Elsewhere in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday, Brora will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Buckie when Nairn County visit Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs will still be without Andy Macleod for another week due to a hip flexor injury, with long-term absentees Joe Malin, Josh Meekings and James Wallace still sidelined. Dale Gillespie will be assessed after suffering a muscle strain against the Jags.

For Nairn, experienced centre-half Ross Tokely is still suspended, but Ciaran Young and Wayne Mackintosh will both be available.

Deveronvale will play for the first time since February 25 when Forres Mechanics visit.

Although Forres are on a winless run, they became the only side to take points off the division’s form side Formartine United in 2023 when drawing 1-1 with the Pitmedden outfit last weekend.

The Can-Cans will be without Stuart Knight, Robert Donaldson and Graham Fraser, but have been boosted by Lucas Davidson and Kane Davies returning to training.

Formartine, who beat Turriff United 2-1 on Wednesday at home, will be at North Lodge Park again on Saturday – taking on Wick Academy – with Aidan Combe expected to be United’s only absentee.

Wick – who have only managed to get 24 Highland League matches played for far this term – will be without Jack Halliday, Alan Farquhar, David Allan, James MacKintosh and Sean Munro.

Turriff host Strathspey Thistle.

James Chalmers is a doubt (groin) for Turra, while Max Foster is definitely out (also groin) alongside long-term absentee Andy Watt, and Dylan Stuart is suspended after being sent off for two bookings against Formartine.

Strathspey boss Robert MacCormack will be without Mikey Grimes and Liam McDade due to work commitments, while Liam Grant is injured.

Title-hopefuls Brechin City are at Keith, with Nathan McKeown and Stewart Hutcheon unavailable for the Maroons, while Kieran Mooney and Nizam Abdulkarim are injured, and Ryan Roberston is also an injury doubt.

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth’s interim boss Ian Campbell and Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald both expect to have full squads to choose from for their meeting at Grant Park.

Robbie Thompson has returned to Clach on loan from Caley Thistle until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at the Lilywhites.

Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of (fingers-crossed) March 18’s full fixture card

