Caley Thistle to appeal Sean Welsh’s red card in 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds confirmed Caley Thistle intend to appeal Sean Welsh’s red card following the 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

Inverness were reduced to 10 men on 55 minutes when skipper Welsh, returning to the side following injury, was shown a straight red card by referee Grant Irvine for tripping Scott Tiffoney who was breaking upfield.

Despite the setback, Inverness held on to claim a crucial three points thanks to Nathan Shaw’s goal five minutes before Welsh’s dismissal.

Dodds says Caley Jags will appeal the decision in the hope midfielder Welsh can be available to face Morton next weekend.

Dodds said: “We are going to appeal it.

“I don’t think have got any option. I just thought he needed to take a bit of time, take a breath. I was four yards from it and thought ‘he has taken him out, it’s a bit cynical’, but I didn’t see it as a red.

“I don’t want to get involved, but from what everybody who has got in touch with me has said, including the media, I think we all see it.”

Caley Jags’ win was hugely significant, as it moves them to within six points of the fourth-placed Jags with a game in hand.

With seven matches remaining, the result gives the Highlanders a major boost in their play-off charge.

Dodds – who lost defender Danny Devine to a calf strain in the warm-up – took heart from the way his side overcame difficult circumstances to triumph under heavy pressure.

He added: “We had to do it the hard way. We lost a couple of players before the game, but we started well.

“They got a grip of the game in the last 25 minutes of the first half. I told the boys we needed to pass and move it better, and not go to Billy Mckay too directly.

“We got the lead and then there was the red card. We had to do it in the face of adversity – we use the word proud a lot in the game, but those boys couldn’t have given me any more to see that out.

“They found a way to win.

“It’s a big three points – that’s all it is. It gives us an opportunity, and we hope to take it.

“We are not giving up.”