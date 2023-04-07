Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee bosses aiming for Highland League Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee bosses aiming for Highland League Cup glory

The Railwaymen face Dee in tomorrow’s showpiece at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.

Andy Low hopes the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final can mark the start of a new era for Inverurie Locos.

The Railwaymen face Banks o’ Dee in tomorrow’s showpiece at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea.

Low returned for a second spell as Locos manager in January and is hoping to guide them to their first silverware since December 2016.

There have been significant changes in personnel at Harlaw Park in recent years and Low believes lifting a trophy could signal the dawn of a new era for the Garioch club.

He said: “I don’t look at the past, I look at the future and the squad has changed a lot and this is a new team under new management.

Inverurie defeated Brechin to reach the final.

“The first time I was manager, I got to a final, and this time we’ve managed to get to a final at the first attempt.

“It’s something we want to be doing regularly at Locos – this is the first opportunity to try to win some silverware.

“You’d take any victory in a cup final, but I’m wanting a good performance as well, because I think over the last four to six weeks we’ve done a lot of good work.”

Dee looking for memorable end to cup debut

Banks o’ Dee are bidding to win the Highland League Cup at the first attempt.

Co-manager Josh Winton believes success would be a fitting reward for the people who have tried to push the club forward since its promotion to the Breedon Highland League last summer.

He added: “It would give us a lot of positives to take forward into next season.

“It would also be a great reward for a lot of people behind the scenes on the committee who do a lot of work which has increased significantly this season with more hospitality, more travelling, booking more buses and things like that.

“For them, it would be a great thing, and for the club generally, I think it would be a great achievement to win it at the first attempt.”

Banks o’ Dee got past Buckie to reach the final.

For Winton, who is joint-boss alongside Paul Lawson, it will be a first final in management since the pair succeeded Jamie Watt in January.

He said: “Ideally it will be the first of many, but I’ve been in football long enough to know that might not be the case.

“There are teams in the league that would love to be in our position and I think we’ve got to embrace it and enjoy it.

“Hopefully we can do the business because you don’t know how many finals you may or may not be involved in, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Locos have earned the right

Low feels Inverurie’s best display of his tenure thus far was in their semi-final win against Brechin – and hopes a similar performance can propel them to glory.

He added: “I came in with the club in a semi-final.

“They came through Fraserburgh away and Turriff away to reach the semi-final.

“We’ve earned the right to be in the final, and I felt the performance against Brechin in the semi-final was our best performance since I’ve come in.

“We want to take that into the final

“I know what the players are capable of. They’re a great group of lads and they’re capable of winning.”

Inverurie will be without Jonny Smith and Cole Anderson, who are cup-tied, while Garry Wood is still sidelined after a foot operation.

Banks o’ Dee are missing long-term absentees Neale Allan, Kyle Willox and Marc Young.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Brora Rangers highlights and reaction
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Late drama as Fraserburgh snatch leveller to deny Clachnacuddin victory
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Wick's Richard Macadie keeping the faith after tough run
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk hopes the goals keep flowing for Grady McGrath as…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
No scores to settle for Neil Gauld as Banks o' Dee face Inverurie Locos…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Conor Gethins cherishes reaching Nairn County 200-goal milestone

Most Read

1
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, both have their sights set on Highland League Cup glory.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented