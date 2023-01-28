Banks o’ Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

By Callum Law
January 28, 2023, 5:34 pm Updated: January 29, 2023, 9:04 am
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager

Banks o’ Dee have appointed Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as their new co-managers.

The Spain Park side made the announcement following their 6-0 Breedon Highland League win over Wick Academy this afternoon.

Winton and Lawson – who will be supported by Alex Gray as assistant – succeed Jamie Watt and Roy McBain who were dismissed earlier this month.

During their time in interim charge Winton – a former Banks o’ Dee player who was part of Watt’s coaching staff – and Lawson – who had four-and-a-half years as Formartine United manager – guided Dee to victories over Turriff United and Wick.

Paul Lawson has been appointed co-manager of Banks o’ Dee

Dee chairman Brian Winton said: We’ve done a lot of restructuring at the club over the last few weeks and want to ensure our focus for the rest of the season is on delivering results on the pitch.

“The above appointment will provide the continuity we need to achieve that.”

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee club captain Kane Winton has penned a contract extension until the summer of

He added:  “I’m delighted to commit to the club for the next three seasons and look forward to being part of the clubs progression over the next few years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Mark Cowie says Fraserburgh can't be discounted after Inverurie win
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Debutant Liam Shewan fires Rothes to win against Clach; Turriff defeat Forres
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
New Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton looking ahead after Wick win; Nairn get…
Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter
Huntly hold Buckie as win over Strathspey takes Brechin top
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Formartine put six past Keith and Brora do the same at Deveronvale
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Champions Fraserburgh record impressive win against Inverurie
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Keith sign Ethan Smith ahead of Formartine United clash
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Liam Shewan signs but three depart Rothes ahead of Clachnacuddin encounter
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Andy Low backs new Inverurie signing Sam Robertson to make fast start
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview January 27 - completely free to view!

Most Read

1
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Aberdeen man had almost £100,000 of cannabis stashed in city centre flat
2
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
3
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools
6
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Nadhim Zahawi sacking: UK Government ‘riddled with sleaze’, says Aberdeen MP
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir says X Games medal was ‘dream come true’
8
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Analysis: The mistakes that cost Jim Goodwin his job as Aberdeen boss
9
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Thor, Micky and Keela are looking for new homes – can you help?
10
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Business owners fear bottle return scheme could ‘destroy’ firms

More from Press and Journal

vandalism aberdeen
Scotland's favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Climber rescued from Ben Nevis after mammoth effort from Lochaber Mountain Rescue
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Barry Robson to lead Aberdeen's interim coaching team following Jim Goodwin departure
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Hannah Stewart strike earns Aberdeen Women victory in Glasgow
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
One person taken to hospital by helicopter after crash in Fraserburgh
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
The secret of life? It’s 37miles from Aberdeen and around six feet under the…
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack determined to get next managerial appointment right as search for…
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Moray planning: Permanent lights for Cullen Viaduct and whisky and ice cream moves in…
Josh Winton, right, pictured with Alex Gray, has been appointed co-manager of Banks o' Dee. Paul Lawson, not in picture, will also serve as co-manager
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack

Editor's Picks

Most Commented