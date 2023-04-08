Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee ready for final say in Highland League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee ready for final say in Highland League Cup

Silverware is at stake this afternoon when the Railwaymen take on Dee at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea.

By Callum Law
Greg Mitchell of Inverurie Locos, right, and Banks o' Dee Jack Henderson, left
Greg Mitchell of Inverurie Locos, right, and Banks o' Dee Jack Henderson, left

He’s reminded of Inverurie Locos’ successful sides on a regular basis and captain Greg Mitchell is determined to bring silverware back to Harlaw Park.

The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup is up for grabs this afternoon when the Railwaymen take on Banks o’ Dee at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea.

Since joining the Breedon Highland League in 2001, Inverurie have won the Highland League Cup twice, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield three times, the old Qualifying Cup twice and the short-lived SFA North Region Challenge Cup once.

Just two of those successes – Shield triumphs in 2013-14 and 2016-17 – have been during Mitchell’s 10 years with Locos.

The 27-year-old defender is eager to get his hands on a trophy again.

Skipper Mitchell said: “You go in the social club and the photos are up of the teams of the past winning trophies, we want to join them.

“Every weekend when you’re in the social club after the game ex-players are there and they speak about winning trophies and medals.

“That’s the thing you always hear and that’s what football is about trying to win medals.

“Over the past couple of years when you look at it we’ve gone through a transitional period.

Greg Mitchell, left, hopes to skipper Inverurie to Highland League Cup glory

“We’ve got an opportunity as a group to kick on and make names for ourselves.

“There’s no better feeling than winning a trophy and it would mean the world to me if we could do it being from Inverurie, having been with the club for so long and being captain.

“There’s a buzz about the club in the town, I’ve had people coming up to me in the last couple of weeks asking about it and saying ‘I’m looking forward to the final.’

“We’ve got a few buses coming to the final so we’ll have good support behind us and it’s up to us to win the game.”

Dee seeking fairytale finish

Banks o’ Dee are aiming to win the Highland League Cup at their first attempt, which Jack Henderson feels would be a huge achievement.

The Aberdeen side were prolific winners as a Junior club before their promotion to the Highland League last summer.

Last season Dee won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield for the first time in their history, but striker Henderson believes victory today would top that double.

The 28-year-old added: “It would be huge for the club. We had the success last season winning the Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield.

“But I think this would be a step above that, in our first season in the Highland League to win this cup would be a huge thing.

“A lot of players haven’t won it before and for us to do it would be massive, hopefully we’ll manage to make it happen.

“We’ve been through occasions like this before and we’ll treat it as we have every other final.”

Jack Henderson, right, in action for Banks o’ Dee during their Highland League Cup semi-final against Buckie

Dee’s league campaign was hampered by a 24-point deduction in October for fielding an ineligible player.

Despite that Henderson believes they have acquitted themselves well this term as they aim to put a silver lining on their season.

He said: “It was a massive change coming into the Highland League from the Juniors and we couldn’t have the expectations too high.

“We knew what we’re capable of but there’s been the challenge of trying to churn out results week after week which isn’t easy.”

