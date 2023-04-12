Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathspey Thistle and Keith are both aiming to build on encouraging displays of late when they clash at Seafield Park.

The Maroons travel to Grantown-on-Spey on a three-match unbeaten run with draws against Nairn County and Huntly either side of beating Wick Academy.

Strathspey were only denied victory against Clachnacuddin 10 days ago by a stoppage-time equaliser, and it took two late goals from leaders Buckie Thistle to defeat them on Saturday.

Jags boss Robert MacCormack said: “I’m hoping we can continue the decent performances we’ve been putting in of late.

“It was a hard one to take on Saturday against Buckie. That’s two weeks in a row we’ve conceded late on and been left feeling like we deserved more.

“That’s football and Buckie are a top team. To hold them as long as we did was encouraging, although it was disappointing to get beat.

“We’re definitely getting better and hopefully we can carry on going the right way.”

Keith manager Craig Ewen added: “We’re just taking it one game at a time, it’s been good to get a few results, even though there’s only one win out of the three.

“But not losing games against sides in Huntly and Nairn, who on paper would have been favourites to beat us, is positive.

“We’ve got four games to go and we’ll try to get as many points as we can.

“I’m hoping we can play well and get another victory, but equally I’m sure Strathspey will view it as a good chance to get a win.

“There should hopefully be a bit more confidence and resilience about us after the last three games, and hopefully we can get a result to set us up for the last week of the season.”