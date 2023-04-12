Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash

The Grantown Jags and the Maroons are buoyed by good recent displays ahead of their meeting at Seafield Park

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith

Strathspey Thistle and Keith are both aiming to build on encouraging displays of late when they clash at Seafield Park.

The Maroons travel to Grantown-on-Spey on a three-match unbeaten run with draws against Nairn County and Huntly either side of beating Wick Academy.

Strathspey were only denied victory against Clachnacuddin 10 days ago by a stoppage-time equaliser, and it took two late goals from leaders Buckie Thistle to defeat them on Saturday.

Jags boss Robert MacCormack said: “I’m hoping we can continue the decent performances we’ve been putting in of late.

“It was a hard one to take on Saturday against Buckie. That’s two weeks in a row we’ve conceded late on and been left feeling like we deserved more.

“That’s football and Buckie are a top team. To hold them as long as we did was encouraging, although it was disappointing to get beat.

“We’re definitely getting better and hopefully we can carry on going the right way.”

Keith manager Craig Ewen

Keith manager Craig Ewen added: “We’re just taking it one game at a time, it’s been good to get a few results, even though there’s only one win out of the three.

“But not losing games against sides in Huntly and Nairn, who on paper would have been favourites to beat us, is positive.

“We’ve got four games to go and we’ll try to get as many points as we can.

“I’m hoping we can play well and get another victory, but equally I’m sure Strathspey will view it as a good chance to get a win.

“There should hopefully be a bit more confidence and resilience about us after the last three games, and hopefully we can get a result to set us up for the last week of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Gary Manson trying to make the best of Wick's midweek trip to Inverurie
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Brechin City's Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race…
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Wick Academy’s Jack Henry upbeat despite double leg break and FIVE-HOUR ambulance wait
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
President Brian Winton proud of Banks o' Dee's Highland League Cup triumph
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Inverurie Locos and Banks o' Dee final,…
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Magnus Watson chuffed to play his part as Banks o' Dee make Highland League…
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Buckie Thistle leave it late against Strathspey; Wick Academy end wait for win at…

Most Read

1
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
More disruption for island communities as Stornoway to Ullapool CalMac ferries cancelled
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Aberdeenshire subsea robotics firm Rovop bags £20m investment
Orkney council cost of living
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
'He's the youngest player in the Premiership this year' - Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old…
Scottish Sea Farms MD Jim Gallagher
Scottish Sea Farms appeals for better regulation to boost salmon industry
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
Care home operator reveals plans for temporary accommodation to attract agency staff to Grantown-on-Spey
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith
6 issues that have rocked SNP leader Humza Yousaf in just two weeks as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]