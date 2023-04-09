Brora Rangers edge Formartine United; Keith and Huntly share the spoils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers edge Formartine United; Keith and Huntly share the spoils

The Dugeon Park side defeated Formartine 2-1 while Keith and Huntly drew 1-1.

By Reporter
Brora Rangers midfielder Dale Gillespie celebrates. Image: Brian Smith.
Brora Rangers midfielder Dale Gillespie celebrates. Image: Brian Smith.

Brora Rangers emerged victorious from a close encounter against Formartine United at Dudgeon Park.

Ally Macdonald, the Brora player-manager, was pleased with his side’s 2-1 win which leaves them in third spot, level on points with Formartine but with a game in hand.

He said: “In the first half we struggled with the conditions as we tried to push up the field.

“As the second half started we ended up giving away a soft goal.

“However, the reaction from going one down was good.

“We have struggled in big games like this before, but we came through today.

“It’s been a difficult week for us, but to come out of it with seven points out of a possible nine, we are delighted.”

The first 45 minutes did not provide much in the way of action.

The visitors had the upper hand as they increased the pressure, leaving Brora to play on the counter.

However, it was Brora who went in aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty when Ali Sutherland went down in the area following a Formartine challenge but referee Billy Baxter waved the claims away.

Brora manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Paul Reid. 

Brora started the second half stronger as centre back Millar Gamble saw his header saved.

Formartine fought back with Julian Wade unable to open the scoring.

The deadlock was broken just before the hour mark when Wade spun his marker and slotted beyond Logan Ross.

The Cattachs levelled 10 minutes later when Gregor Macdonald swung the ball in from the corner and found Dale Gillespie who sent his header looping into the top corner of the net.

After Brora’s penalty claim in the first half, Formartine had their own in the 79th minute but referee Billy Baxter instead awarded a free kick to Brora.

It looked like it was going to be a point apiece until a corner was awarded, despite claims from the opposition that it was a throw-in.

Brora took full advantage with one minute of normal time to play. Colin Williamson went up for the header but Formartine defender Jonathan Crawford had the final touch as he turned the ball into his own net.

Formartine United boss, Stuart Anderson said: “I didn’t think there was much in the game.

“Both teams cancelled each other out. Once we took the lead, we felt quite comfortable, but we are disappointed with the two goals we have conceded from set plays.

“Our boys were a bit aggrieved that a corner was awarded when they thought it went out for a throw-in. We were frustrated but we still need to do better and defend the corner.

“However, it is a sign of progress for us to come up here and for there to be nothing between the teams.”

Keith 1-1 Huntly

The 174th Highland League tussle between neighbours Keith and Huntly saw the teams share the spoils, with the Maroons making it three games unbeaten in the space of seven days.

Lewis Coull’s early second half opener for the hosts was cancelled out five minutes later with an own goal from Ewan Murray.

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “A draw was probably right in the end, Huntly were the better team in the first 30 minutes or so, then we came more into it into a tricky wind.

“We did better in the second half and got our noses in front, but couldn’t keep the lead long enough.

“We had some good breaks after that and their goalie had a good save from Gavin Elphinstone but they had chances on as well.

“We maybe had heavy legs with three games in a week, but we showed good work-rate and the commitment was good throughout the game.”

Keith manager Craig Ewen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson. 

Huntly took a grip early on and had a Callum Murray goal chalked off for offside in the 20th minute. As the Maroons came more in the game a Matty Tough run ended with his parting shot being blocked with 36 minutes played, to ensure a goalless first half.

However, within seven minutes of the restart Keith edged ahead when the visiting rearguard failed to clear a Connor Killoh corner and young defender Lewis Coull headed firmly home at the back post.

Within five minutes it was all square when danger man Michael Dangana whipped in a dangerous which Murray turned into his own net.

Keith goalie Craig Reid then pulled off a fine point blank save to deny Robbie Foster in the 78th minute.

At the other end Fraser Hobday had an excellent diving save to turn round Elphinstone’s net-bound drive. Then in the dying seconds Brodie David Allen fired over the bar for Huntly.

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “A draw was fair, we had the better first half and Keith had the better second half.

“If we’d scored when we were on top it might have been different.

“There’s not a huge gulf between teams where we are and those in the lower end of the table.

“We knew it would a tough game, Keith have good players and we’ll take the point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured are Dee celebrating winning the cup Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Magnus Watson chuffed to play his part as Banks o' Dee make Highland League…
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Conor Gethins celebrates
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw
Sam Urquhart.
Buckie Thistle leave it late against Strathspey; Wick Academy end wait for win at…
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 08/04/23
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
CR0031428 Highland League game of the day - Formartine United (red) v Turriff United (blue) Picture of Graeme Rodger. Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/10/2021
Formartine face Brora as Graeme Rodger targets goal milestone
Banks o' Dee's Jack Henderson, left, and Inverurie Locos' Greg Mitchell, right, Henderson picture by Kami Thomson, Mitchell picture by Kenny Elrick. Collage created by Callum Law on 6/4/2023
Inverurie Locos and Banks o' Dee ready for final say in Highland League Cup
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low, left, and Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right. Low picture by Kenny Elrick, Winton picture by Jasperimage. Collage created on 6/4/2023 by Callum Law
Inverurie Locos and Banks o' Dee bosses aiming for Highland League Cup glory
Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brechin City v Brora Rangers are out now.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Brora Rangers highlights and reaction
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora keeper Logan Ross pounces on the ball in a late goalmouth scramble Botti Biabi trying to make contact ....Pic Paul Reid
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
3
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
'I've genuinely loved every minute': Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
First Minister Humza Yousaf is being asked to create a new ministerial role.
Campaign groups call on Humza Yousaf to appoint dedicated 'Minister for Scottish Languages'
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at family home in Inverness
The Corran Ferry crosses the Narrows to Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Mortifying and embarrassing': Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend three rescues in one weekend. Image: Glencoe MRT/ Facebook.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team 'very impressed' by child's resilience during rescue
Mihails Hodzajevs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
Mike Stobbie was placed in a coma for two months after contracting necrotising fasciitis. Image: Mike Stobbie.
Aberdeen pianist shares battle with 'flesh-eating' disease that took his fingers
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 149mph speeder and a shocking home invasion

Editor's Picks

Most Commented