Brora Rangers edge Formartine United; Keith and Huntly share the spoils

Brora Rangers emerged victorious from a close encounter against Formartine United at Dudgeon Park.

Ally Macdonald, the Brora player-manager, was pleased with his side’s 2-1 win which leaves them in third spot, level on points with Formartine but with a game in hand.

He said: “In the first half we struggled with the conditions as we tried to push up the field.

“As the second half started we ended up giving away a soft goal.

“However, the reaction from going one down was good.

“We have struggled in big games like this before, but we came through today.

“It’s been a difficult week for us, but to come out of it with seven points out of a possible nine, we are delighted.”

The first 45 minutes did not provide much in the way of action.

The visitors had the upper hand as they increased the pressure, leaving Brora to play on the counter.

However, it was Brora who went in aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty when Ali Sutherland went down in the area following a Formartine challenge but referee Billy Baxter waved the claims away.

Brora started the second half stronger as centre back Millar Gamble saw his header saved.

Formartine fought back with Julian Wade unable to open the scoring.

The deadlock was broken just before the hour mark when Wade spun his marker and slotted beyond Logan Ross.

The Cattachs levelled 10 minutes later when Gregor Macdonald swung the ball in from the corner and found Dale Gillespie who sent his header looping into the top corner of the net.

After Brora’s penalty claim in the first half, Formartine had their own in the 79th minute but referee Billy Baxter instead awarded a free kick to Brora.

It looked like it was going to be a point apiece until a corner was awarded, despite claims from the opposition that it was a throw-in.

Brora took full advantage with one minute of normal time to play. Colin Williamson went up for the header but Formartine defender Jonathan Crawford had the final touch as he turned the ball into his own net.

Formartine United boss, Stuart Anderson said: “I didn’t think there was much in the game.

“Both teams cancelled each other out. Once we took the lead, we felt quite comfortable, but we are disappointed with the two goals we have conceded from set plays.

“Our boys were a bit aggrieved that a corner was awarded when they thought it went out for a throw-in. We were frustrated but we still need to do better and defend the corner.

“However, it is a sign of progress for us to come up here and for there to be nothing between the teams.”

Keith 1-1 Huntly

The 174th Highland League tussle between neighbours Keith and Huntly saw the teams share the spoils, with the Maroons making it three games unbeaten in the space of seven days.

Lewis Coull’s early second half opener for the hosts was cancelled out five minutes later with an own goal from Ewan Murray.

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “A draw was probably right in the end, Huntly were the better team in the first 30 minutes or so, then we came more into it into a tricky wind.

“We did better in the second half and got our noses in front, but couldn’t keep the lead long enough.

“We had some good breaks after that and their goalie had a good save from Gavin Elphinstone but they had chances on as well.

“We maybe had heavy legs with three games in a week, but we showed good work-rate and the commitment was good throughout the game.”

Huntly took a grip early on and had a Callum Murray goal chalked off for offside in the 20th minute. As the Maroons came more in the game a Matty Tough run ended with his parting shot being blocked with 36 minutes played, to ensure a goalless first half.

However, within seven minutes of the restart Keith edged ahead when the visiting rearguard failed to clear a Connor Killoh corner and young defender Lewis Coull headed firmly home at the back post.

Within five minutes it was all square when danger man Michael Dangana whipped in a dangerous which Murray turned into his own net.

Keith goalie Craig Reid then pulled off a fine point blank save to deny Robbie Foster in the 78th minute.

At the other end Fraser Hobday had an excellent diving save to turn round Elphinstone’s net-bound drive. Then in the dying seconds Brodie David Allen fired over the bar for Huntly.

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “A draw was fair, we had the better first half and Keith had the better second half.

“If we’d scored when we were on top it might have been different.

“There’s not a huge gulf between teams where we are and those in the lower end of the table.

“We knew it would a tough game, Keith have good players and we’ll take the point.”