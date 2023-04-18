Special day for Kyle MacLeod as he keeps Buckie Thistle’s Highland League bid on course and finds out some big personal news

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Buckie Thistle’s Kyle MacLeod, Saturday was a day to remember both on and off the pitch.

The striker came off the bench to net a 90th-minute winner as the Jags defeated Formartine United 1-0 to stay four points clear at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

Before the game, MacLeod discovered he was going to become a dad.

The 27-year-old said: “I don’t think you can ever explain the feeling of scoring a goal. As a striker at any level, I think scoring the goal is the best feeling.

“All you want to do as a striker is score goals. I’ve scored a couple of big ones at Buckie and to score that one means a lot and it’s in our hands.

“All I can do is do my best and every player in the squad is worthy of starting and putting on a performance that we’ll need this weekend.

“On Saturday, I found out my partner and I are having a daughter in September so that goal was for her – I had a great day.”

Sub does it again

It was the second week running Buckie netted late to pick up an important win after Sam Urquhart netted a brace in the dying embers against Strathspey Thistle.

MacLeod hopes his goal against Formartine has given manager Graeme Stewart a difficult decision to make when it comes to this weekend’s possible title-decider against Brechin City.

He added: “The togetherness in the group and the fight and desire means we never give up until the last moment of every game.

“There have been a few moments where people have thought we were going to slip up, but we’ve gritted it out got results when we’ve needed them.

“It’s been a good season, but it’s not over yet. We need to get over the line and make sure we do ourselves proud.

“It’s the manager’s decision and whether I’m starting or coming off the bench I’ll always do my best.

“Obviously you want to start, but coming on and doing well gives you a chance of starting.

“I’ve got to keep trying to do that and make the manager make the tough decisions.”

Possible last day decider

If Brechin avoid defeat against Keith at Kynoch Park tomorrow, the title race will come down to a winners-take-all shown between the Hedgemen and Buckie at Victoria Park on Saturday.

MacLeod said: “For the neutral, it will be an unbelievable spectacle and Victoria Park will be rammed.

“It will be a massive game for both sets of players. Both teams have been relentless this season, and if it’s down to a final day, it’s probably what everyone wanted.

“The two clubs involved would probably rather it was wrapped up, but you’ve got to take the cards you’re dealt.

“We’ll give it our best shot and see where it takes us.”

While MacLeod’s winner against Formartine sparked wild celebrations inside Victoria Park, it’s also likely to have been celebrated around the world.

With Buckie able to stream the game overseas, it was watched by the likes of fan Shaun Paterson – son of Jags’ committee members Allan and Sandra Paterson.

Shaun was on a Caribbean cruise as joint-best man to friend George Wilson who got married aboard the boat.