Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart relishing possible last-day title showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart relishing possible last-day title showdown

The Jags' 1-0 win against Formartine means if Brechin avoid defeat against Keith on Wednesday, the Breedon Highland League champions will be decided when the Hedgemen visit Victoria Park on Saturday.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is relishing the prospect of a final day showdown with Brechin City for the Breedon Highland League title.

Kyle MacLeod’s 90th-minute winner earned the Jags a 1-0 victory against Formartine United at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The result keeps Buckie four points clear of the Hedgemen – who play their game in hand against Keith at Kynoch Park on Wednesday.

If Brechin avoid defeat against the Maroons, the title race will be settled by a clash between the top two at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Stewart said: “I think now it will probably go to the last day and it will be great occasion for the Highland League.

“I’m sure we’ll get a big crowd and I think it will be very close – Brechin are a top team.

“It’s credit to the team because last season was disappointing in the sense that our start messed us up losing a few games early on.

Formartine goalkeeper, Ewen Macdonald, in grey, is put under pressure by two Buckie players.

“Then we showed such good spirit and ability to go on a great run and I felt for the players at the end of the season (they missed out by three points to Fraserburgh).

“It would have been easy to drop off this season, but they’ve kicked on and been even better.

“I hope for the players that they go and win a league, because it would be great for their careers.

“But you don’t get handed them, and it will be a ferocious game between two very good teams.”

Late drama from Buckie – again

It was the second week in succession that Buckie have scored in the dying embers to win.

Stewart added: “It probably comes down to fitness and belief. I felt it was coming. Scoring late is a good quality to have and hopefully we keep it.

“I think when you’re a good team and you’ve got goalscorers throughout the team, you tend to score late goals because boys are tired.

“Sam Urquhart did it last week, Kyle did it this week. Maybe I should make them both subs – although they won’t be happy with that!”

In the opening 25 seconds, Formartine almost took the lead when Julian Wade’s shot from the right side of the box squirmed through goalkeeper Lee Herbert’s hands, but the custodian recovered to gather before the ball crossed the line.

Buckie’s Kyle MacLeod celebrates scoring against Formartine

For Buckie, Josh Peters shot straight at Ewen Macdonald and Joe McCabe whistled a drive over.

On 15 minutes United could, and perhaps should, have taken the lead. Aaron Norris delivered an excellent low cross from the right, but Wade stabbed wide from close range at the back post.

In the 37th minute, Macdonald made a superb fingertip save to turn away Sam Pugh’s glancing header from an Andrew MacAskill free-kick.

For a spell in the second period, the game became scrappier, but in the final 20 minutes Buckie ramped up the pressure in the search for a winner.

On 74 minutes, the woodwork denied the Jags when Cohen Ramsay burst down the left and picked out Max Barry, who smacked the crossbar from 12 yards.

Marcus Goodall, right, of Buckie and Formartine’s Stuart Smith, centre, chase the ball.

MacLeod and Jack Murray then both went close with headers before the frame of the goal again thwarted the hosts in the 88th minute – a looping header from MacLeod hit the bar, before McCabe fired over in the scramble which ensued.

But, in the final minute of normal time, Buckie did grab the winner. MacAskill’s inswinging corner from the left was met by the head of MacLeod. Macdonald blocked, but MacLeod forced the rebound into the net.

United frustration

While there was delight for Buckie there was disappointment for Formartine, who were beaten by an injury-time goal at Brora last weekend,

Manager Stuart Anderson said: “We’re a little frustrated. We had some good chances in the first half to go in front and could maybe have had three or four.

“We didn’t take them and I knew they would have a go second half, which they did.

“I’m delighted with the boys, if we can play like that every week we’ll be ok.

“We came up here a year ago and it was 4-0 and we were well off it. There’s been a good bit of progress for us, but there’s still a bit to go.

“That was the message in the changing room. There’s disappointed faces in there and I’m disappointed as well.

“But I’m always one to look at the positives and, in terms of over the season, we’re happy enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Inverurie Locos a step closer to securing sixth place, while early goals from Nairn…
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Late goal from Rothes ends Lossiemouth's comeback hopes, while Deveronvale and Wick share spoils…
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Anthony McDonald screamer at Clach keeps Brechin City in Highland League hunt; 10-man Brora…
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Fraserburgh return to winning ways against Forres; Banks o' Dee thrash Strathspey and confirm…
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points clear at…
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Brechin City face Clachnacuddin as they look to keep pace in Highland League title…
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Buckie Thistle look to maintain impressive home record in pursuit of Highland League title
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - will the title race be decided on…
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Fraserburgh highlights and reaction
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Clinical Brechin delight Andy Kirk as they keep title challenge on track with win…

Most Read

1
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
Motorcyclist, 65, killed in A835 crash near Garve named
3
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
Army could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid Corran Ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Carbisdale Castle: Owner to launch her own whisky and hopes to build on-site distillery
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
AberDNA Junior scheme hits 10,000-member mark – with Willie Garner joining Aberdeen-daft youngsters on…
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Cammy Harper - Caley Thistle must maintain winning 'obsession' to make play-offs
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Paul Third: Beating Rangers can be statement win for Aberdeen - and Barry Robson
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Aman Uppal: UK Home Office care for asylum seekers is dangerously lacking
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Time for talking is over, says Cove Rangers' Iain Vigurs in battle for survival…
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
Buckie Thistle players celebrate Kyle MacLeod's later winner against Formartine United
From a garden shed to exporting to 14 countries for Badachro Distillery  

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]