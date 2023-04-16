Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart relishing possible last-day title showdown

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is relishing the prospect of a final day showdown with Brechin City for the Breedon Highland League title.

Kyle MacLeod’s 90th-minute winner earned the Jags a 1-0 victory against Formartine United at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The result keeps Buckie four points clear of the Hedgemen – who play their game in hand against Keith at Kynoch Park on Wednesday.

If Brechin avoid defeat against the Maroons, the title race will be settled by a clash between the top two at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Stewart said: “I think now it will probably go to the last day and it will be great occasion for the Highland League.

“I’m sure we’ll get a big crowd and I think it will be very close – Brechin are a top team.

“It’s credit to the team because last season was disappointing in the sense that our start messed us up losing a few games early on.

“Then we showed such good spirit and ability to go on a great run and I felt for the players at the end of the season (they missed out by three points to Fraserburgh).

“It would have been easy to drop off this season, but they’ve kicked on and been even better.

“I hope for the players that they go and win a league, because it would be great for their careers.

“But you don’t get handed them, and it will be a ferocious game between two very good teams.”

Late drama from Buckie – again

It was the second week in succession that Buckie have scored in the dying embers to win.

Stewart added: “It probably comes down to fitness and belief. I felt it was coming. Scoring late is a good quality to have and hopefully we keep it.

“I think when you’re a good team and you’ve got goalscorers throughout the team, you tend to score late goals because boys are tired.

“Sam Urquhart did it last week, Kyle did it this week. Maybe I should make them both subs – although they won’t be happy with that!”

In the opening 25 seconds, Formartine almost took the lead when Julian Wade’s shot from the right side of the box squirmed through goalkeeper Lee Herbert’s hands, but the custodian recovered to gather before the ball crossed the line.

For Buckie, Josh Peters shot straight at Ewen Macdonald and Joe McCabe whistled a drive over.

On 15 minutes United could, and perhaps should, have taken the lead. Aaron Norris delivered an excellent low cross from the right, but Wade stabbed wide from close range at the back post.

In the 37th minute, Macdonald made a superb fingertip save to turn away Sam Pugh’s glancing header from an Andrew MacAskill free-kick.

For a spell in the second period, the game became scrappier, but in the final 20 minutes Buckie ramped up the pressure in the search for a winner.

On 74 minutes, the woodwork denied the Jags when Cohen Ramsay burst down the left and picked out Max Barry, who smacked the crossbar from 12 yards.

MacLeod and Jack Murray then both went close with headers before the frame of the goal again thwarted the hosts in the 88th minute – a looping header from MacLeod hit the bar, before McCabe fired over in the scramble which ensued.

But, in the final minute of normal time, Buckie did grab the winner. MacAskill’s inswinging corner from the left was met by the head of MacLeod. Macdonald blocked, but MacLeod forced the rebound into the net.

United frustration

While there was delight for Buckie there was disappointment for Formartine, who were beaten by an injury-time goal at Brora last weekend,

Manager Stuart Anderson said: “We’re a little frustrated. We had some good chances in the first half to go in front and could maybe have had three or four.

“We didn’t take them and I knew they would have a go second half, which they did.

“I’m delighted with the boys, if we can play like that every week we’ll be ok.

“We came up here a year ago and it was 4-0 and we were well off it. There’s been a good bit of progress for us, but there’s still a bit to go.

“That was the message in the changing room. There’s disappointed faces in there and I’m disappointed as well.

“But I’m always one to look at the positives and, in terms of over the season, we’re happy enough.”