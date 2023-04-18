More changes to Hootananny, Caithness war memorial trail plans move on and improvements for Inverness Travellers’ site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

More changes to Hootananny, Caithness war memorial trail plans move on and improvements for Inverness Travellers’ site

Thurso High School is also due to get modular classrooms.

By Sarah Bruce
The Hootananny venue wants to create tourist accommodation on its upper two floors.
The Hootananny venue wants to create tourist accommodation on its upper two floors.

Welcome to Planning Ahead where we look at the latest proposals lodged – or approved – across the Highlands.

This week, some of the details of the potential new layout of upstairs at Hootananny in Inverness are revealed.

Plans are well under way for a new war memorial trail across Caithness.

New modular classrooms are to be installed at Thurso High School where an extension block was shut down due to safety concerns.

And, back in the Highland Capital, the city’s Traveller site at Longman Park is in the market for some improvements.

Hootananny rooms will be ‘sustainable use’ of upper floors

Seven en-suite rooms are being created in the two upper floors of the city centre Hootananny building.

The upstairs venue, previously Mad Hatters, had provided a stage for indie bands for many years.

Hootananny owner Kit Fraser has invested in a mezzanine area downstairs to create space for 50 more people.

It will continue offering traditional music year-round with 3am opening at weekends.

Mr Fraser said he is responding to trends and concentrating all the live music downstairs.

Planned work outlined in a second application includes replacing “dilapidated” sash windows with new conservation-standard double-glazed versions.

New central heating, powered by a renewable air source heat pump, is also proposed.

Kit Fraser says he is responding to trends

In supporting information for the change of use plan, the venue says the previous use of the two floors as bars was “commercially unsustainable”.

“They were only open for two nights a week and did not earn enough to cover the costs of staffing.

“So a new sustainable use was needed for the top two floors of Hootananny.”

It adds: “There is currently a thriving market for tourist accommodation in Inverness with the explosion of interest in the North Coast 500 and other initiatives driving yearly increases in visitor numbers to the Highlands.

“The conversion of these currently unused upper floors of the Hootananny pub will offer a small number of good quality en-suite rooms to visitors who are keen to stay in an authentic Georgian building in the heart of Inverness above one of the centres of live Scottish traditional music.

“The proposals offer a commercially viable lease of life to this beautiful listed building, giving it a sustainable future.”

Panels will provide Caithness wartime information

A number of interpretation panels and signs are planned as part of a Caithness at War trail.

The applications, submitted by Sinclair’s Bay Community Council, include signs at the mouth of the River of Wester, in Keiss.

Interpretation panels are also proposed at Reiss car park; the Skitten War Memorial at Killimster; near Cliffhead Cottages, Ackergill; the north and south pillboxes at Keiss Harbour; and the harbour viewpoint.

They are the first in a series of interpretive materials planned as part of the project to tell the important part the area played during the conflict.

The community council is working with the Sinclair’s Bay Trust for a trail around the bay, and with Wick Development Trust for a trail in Wick.

One of the proposed wartime trail interpretation panels

Alistair Jack, development trust support officer with the Caithness Voluntary Group, said around a dozen panels are planned at Sinclair’s Bay and 23 around Wick.

It is hoped to have the trail opened by the beginning of August. Some of the panels will also have augmented reality features.

Mr Jack has been working on the project for 18 months and has spent around 4,000 hours on research.

“It’s a fairly big and involved project. We want to make sure it is an informative as possible”, he said.

Thurso High classrooms approved

Four pairs of modular classrooms will be built at Thurso High after permission was approved.

In October, a three-storey extension block was closed after structural engineers were concerned about the condition of the concrete frame.

Plans lodged earlier this year said the modular classrooms will provide accommodation for pupils displaced from the recently condemned building.

Teaching staff have been involved in the development at the north side of the school campus.

Four pairs of modular classroom are planned at Thurso High School

Plans are also moving along to upgrade the Travellers’ site in the Longman area of Inverness.

Last month the council outlined plans to improve living accommodation for the site’s tenants.

Longman Park, which homes up to 19 families, has been used as a site for Travellers since the 1980s.

Funding for the upgrade was secured from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund and the Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund.

A Certificate of Lawfulness has now been approved to confirm the original use of the site approved in 1985.

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Chris and Anne King at the top of Dun I on Iona, just before his fall.
Man rescued by helicopter after fall during Iona trip thanks rescuers
Lochdonhead Primary School on Mull has been given top marks by inspectors. Image: Googlemaps.
Top marks for island primary school with inspirational head teacher
Police have closed two roads in Tain. Image: Police Scotland.
Police close Tain streets after incident
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
Nairn parking. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson
Voluntary parking meters raise £20,000 for Nairn Common Good Fund
CalMac ferry
CalMac delays new booking system to prioritise 'current ongoing challenges'
Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to free several casualties. Image: Jasperimage
Five people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A82 near Invermoriston
Portree
Limited opening hours and services as staffing shortage on Skye bites
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Michael Maggs was jailed for insurance fraid Picture shows; Michael Maggs. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 17/04/2023
Greedy property developer torched steading and tried to claim £400,000 insurance
Angus Macdonald is a Liberal Democrat councillor for Fort William and Ardnamurchan
'The West Highlands has had next to nothing': Calls for Lochaber transport summit

Most Read

1
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
2
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
3
William Norrie choked his former partner then threw a slab through a living room window. Image: Facebook.
Violent ex who threw paving slab through woman’s window jailed for not carrying out…
4
Police have closed two roads in Tain. Image: Police Scotland.
Police close Tain streets after incident
5
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Everton latest club to watch Duk as Aberdeen goal hero says Benfica will get…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
8
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
9
Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports was broken into on Saturday evening. Image: Sport Aberdeen.
Popular Aberdeen snowsport centre targeted by ‘mindless’ vandalism
10
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Kenneth McLaren is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he’s ‘on the very cusp’…

More from Press and Journal

Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal Shinnie red card... but I have doubts it…
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Accountancy firm EY is based at 2MSq in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Image: EY.
EY: Firm's message to Aberdeen workers after announcing 3,000 job cuts
NHS Grampian's director of public health has outlined a stark warning in her annual report. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian's public health boss warns health improvements have been 'stalling for a decade'
Hundreds of participants in Maggie's Culture Crawl are expected to hit Aberdeen's streets in June. Image: Maggie's
Maggie's Culture Crawl returns to Aberdeen
SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Farmers are being urged to increase security in their farmyards and fields as GPS thefts ramp up in recent months. Picture shows; GPS on John Deere tractor. UK. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; 17/04/2023
Agricultural GPS thefts up by 30%
Gordon McKay has been reported missing from the Angus area and is believed to have travelled north to Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Brechin man, 49, may have travelled to Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]