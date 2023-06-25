Highland League round-up: Six Inverurie Locos players sign new deals; Brechin draw with Arbroath

Six Inverurie Locos players have signed new deals to remain at Harlaw Park until 2026.

Captain Greg Mitchell, vice-captain Mark Souter and Jamie Michie, who have all made more than 200 appearances for Locos, have signed new contracts.

Winger Nathan Meres and youngsters Blair Smith and Callum Duncan have also agreed extensions.

Locos boss Andy Low said: “We are delighted these lads have committed to the club for the next three seasons as we felt it was important to show stability at the club and they will all have a big part to play in the short and long term ambitions that we have.

“Greg, Mark and Jamie are really important players for us and they set great examples to the squad in how to carry yourself every week, both on and off the pitch.

“I want to raise the standards in everything that we do, and these guys will also be at the forefront of that. They also have an enthusiasm to represent the club which is important.

“Nathan, I feel, is getting back to his best and he is a player I really enjoy working with. His ability is there for all to see and he is a huge asset for us on his day. I look forward to seeing him develop further.

“Blair and Callum have really progressed in the last few months and I think you will see both have a big impact on the first team over the three year period. I am delighted that they see their long-term future at the club and we are looking forward to helping them develop all aspects of their game.

“As a club, we want to keep giving young lads an opportunity at first team level and this is further proof that the pathway is there from youth to first team.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Tinnock has joined Deveronvale on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan at Vale from Elgin City.

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart said: “I’m delighted that Jamie has chosen to sign for the club.

“He’s a versatile player with a great attitude and we’ve been keen to sign him for quite some time.

“We believe he will do well at Deveronvale and that he has the ability to become a quality Highland League player.”

Late leveller at Glebe Park

Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City drew 1-1 with Championship side Arbroath at Glebe Park on Saturday.

There were plenty of trialists featuring in the match for both teams with five in the starting XI for the visitors.

Arbroath took the lead in the 48th minute when David Gold was in the right place to slot home a rebound.

The game finished 1-1 when Dominik Naglik, featuring as a trialist for Brechin, netted the equaliser with three minutes remaining.

In the Glenn Main testimonial, a Nairn County XI won 3-2 against a Glenn Main Select at Station Park.

A Kieran Duffy double had the Select 2-0 up but the Nairn XI fought back for the win thanks to goals from Jordan MacRae, Sam Gordon and Alan Pollock.