Nationwide hunt launched for missing Cabrach Rose Bowl in time for next Highland Games

The Cabrach Rose Bowl was last seen back in 1984 when it was traced to descendant of the winner of multiple Highland Games in the village.

By Ross Hempseed
Cabrach Highland Games was brought back in 2022 after 87 years. Image: The Cabrach Trust.
Cabrach Highland Games was brought back in 2022 after 87 years. Image: The Cabrach Trust.

A nationwide search has begun to find the famous Cabrach Rose Bowl after it went missing decades ago.

Organisers of the Cabrach Highland Games are keen to find the silverware in time for the 2024 Games.

The prize, usually given to the top-performing athlete in the competition, went missing after a lengthy search traced it to Coventry in 1984.

Cabrach hosted its own Highland Games from 1877 until 1935 when the village’s dwindling population made the event unviable.

To revive the village’s fortunes, the Cabrach Trust resurrected the event back in July 2022.

Now organisers hope to be able to award the coveted Cabrach Rose Bowl at next year’s event if they can track it down.

Photos capture the sense of occasion at Highland Games back in the 1930s. Image: The Cabrach Trust.

The Cabrach Rose Bowl was lost back in 1984.

Charlie Murray, chairman of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, said: “The Cabrach Rose Bowl represents a key component of the history of Scottish Highland Games.

“Silverware like this is steeped in the heritage of traditional Highland sport, and it is culturally very significant that such prizes remain as the reward for the finest athletes that grace our games.”

The prize has a long and storied history, having been given to the village in 1926 by Mr John Harper, a native of Upper Cabrach.

Charles Taylor was the last recipient of the Cabrach Rose Bowl, Image: The Cabrach Trust.

Charles Taylor claimed the prize in its first year, lost it in 1927, and then reclaimed it in consecutive years to be awarded the bowl outright.

Having been lost for decades it was finally traced to a descendant of Mr Taylor, his eldest son Ron, in Coventry back in 1984.

However, Ron Taylor passed away and the whereabouts of the Rose Bowl are a mystery, prompting a nationwide search to find it.

‘We now need the traditional top prize’

Jonathan Christie, chief executive of the Cabrach Trust, said: “The aim of our charity is to breathe life back into the Cabrach after decades of depopulation and decline.

“We’ve started that process by creating a family-friendly destination to visit and become immersed in nature, and our project to deliver a new social enterprise distillery is in the midst of construction.

The Cabrach Trust successfully revived the Highland Games in 2022. Image: The Cabrach Trust.

“We are committed to reintroducing the Cabrach Picnic and Games to the local calendar for people from near and far to enjoy. Having relaunched this important event, we now need the traditional top prize.”

“We have a team working on relocating the Rose Bowl and would ask anyone with any inkling of its whereabouts to get in touch with us.”

