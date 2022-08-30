Mark Gallagher happy to adapt to part-time football with Formartine United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Gallagher happy to adapt to part-time football with Formartine United

By Callum Law
August 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Mark Gallagher has enjoyed his time with Formartine United
Mark Gallagher has enjoyed his time with Formartine United

Formartine United’s Mark Gallagher has relished the switch to part-time football.

The 21-year-old midfielder was released by Aberdeen at the end of last season and joined the Pitmedden side.

Gallagher has enjoyed playing regularly again and has helped the North Lodge Park outfit collect 16 points from their first seven Breedon Highland League games and reach the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

He said: “I’m loving it, it’s really enjoyable to be playing games again.

“I haven’t played regularly for the last two or three years so be doing that in a good side is really good.

“I met the manager (Stuart Anderson) in the summer and he had the same story as me.

“He got released from a big club and dropped down a few levels, he’s helped me a lot with bits of advice.

Mark Gallagher, right, in action for Formartine United against Brora Rangers.

“Things like how to keep fit away from training and it’s been very helpful.

“Going from full-time to part-time is a big change.

“When you’re full-time you’re in every day, you’re training and doing gym work.

“But in part-time football you train at night but I’ve been going to the gym basically every day as well to keep myself fit and strong.”

‘We had the belief’

At the weekend Formartine defeated Brora Rangers 2-1 and Gallagher was pleased with their display.

He added: “It was a tough game, Brora a lot of the ball, especially in the second half.

“We were sitting in for a lot of the last 20 minutes but in the first half we battled away and broke well with Julian Wade’s pace.

“We had the belief at the start of the game that we could win and we did.

“Brora were top of the league and have had a good start, but at home we’re confident and we’re a good side as well.”

